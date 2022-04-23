ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher of the Week: Courtney Green

KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVLPU_0fHlehn500

It’s time to announce this week’s Teacher of the Week!

This week’s winner is Mrs. Courtney Green, an 8th-grade art teacher at Lone Star Middle School.

Her inspirational method of connecting with the children and creating a positive learning environment was described as a natural gift.

Ms. Green says she loves seeing her students overcome obstacles and achieve goals they think are unattainable.

“You never know what you can do until you try,” shared Ms. Green. “So the best thing is seeing students think that something is impossible and that there’s no way they could ever do something and then watching them learn and then succeed at it is the most rewarding part of my job, my day.”

Congratulations to Ms. Green on being this week’s Teacher of the Week!

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educator Federal Credit Union. If there is a teacher who should be considered for our teacher of the week. Fill out the form on concho-valley- homepage-dot- com and tell us who and why that special educator deserves recognition.

