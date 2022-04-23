ACE Foundation holds fundraiser for gun violence victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far in 2022, gun violence has claimed the lives of more than 30 people in the Metro Nashville area. It’s a heartbreaking reality Amber Posey knows all too well after her teenage daughter was shot and killed back in 2020.

“We lost Ashanti, April 9, 2020. To me, in my mind, that set off a ricochet of murders that occurred,” Posey said.

At the time of the shooting, Ashanti Posey was behind the wheel of a silver Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection of Green Lane and Whites Creek Pike.

It’s been more than two years since the shooting, and it’s been continued unrest.

“Every time a child is murdered in Davidson County, it sets me back to April 9, 2020. I automatically go back to that day,” said Amber.

At the time of the shooting, police said it was unclear whether the shots came from a vehicle or from an individual or individuals on foot. Posey said there is other information that needs to be looked at as evidence, claiming someone threatened her daughter in a text message three hours before Ashanti was killed.

Now Amber is fighting for justice, not just for her daughter, but for all teens who have died from gun violence. Her mother created the ACE Foundation in honor of Ashanti.

“I want all families, everybody, that have been victimized by gun violence to come out, see me, and see me out here fighting for my child and know that even though your grieving, there’s still a fight within you. Don’t give up. Still fight for your child,” Posey explained.

Posey has planned a fundraiser in hopes of raising the reward money for information leading to an arrest in Ashanti’s case. She told News 2 the fundraiser isn’t just about money, but also to lead to an open discussion about gun violence in the area.

“It’s okay to be angry on Day 235. It’s okay to be angry on day 72. I can never tell a person how to grieve, but I can let them know that there’s no time frame on grieving,” she said. “In the African American community, mental health is a stigma. We don’t talk about it, and in our community is where we are losing the majority of our kids to gun violence.”

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, April 23. The event will start at 11 a.m. and will be a fish fry. It will be held at 3101 Dickerson Pike in Nashville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.