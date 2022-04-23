ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville hosting ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Sports Commission, along with Rally Volleyball, Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the City of Huntsville, is hosting the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Beach Volleyball Championship this weekend.

The North Alabama Lions compete in the ASUN, so they’re in town in search of a conference championship.

Drunk woman arrested at high school with gun in her possession

The Lions are the 6th seed in Pool B; UNA finished day one undefeated after beating Jacksonville State 4-1 and Central Arkansas 3-2.

The ASUN Championship continues through Monday afternoon at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex.

