Cleveland weather: Things are heating up in Northeast Ohio this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following Saturday’s storms and warmer weather, Sunday will be cooler and cloudy. The Twin Cities should remain mostly dry, though central and northern Minnesota will see scattered showers throughout the day. Most of the state will see highs in the low to mid-40s, with the metro topping out near 50. The wind will make an impact as well. Snow will move into northern Minnesota overnight into Monday, with up to half an inch expected to accumulate. Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight, and the highs on Monday will rival some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded on April 25. The good news is Monday will be the coldest day of the week. By Wednesday, the Twin Cities should hit 50 again, and it’ll be even warmer by next weekend.

