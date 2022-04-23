ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland weather: Things are heating up in Northeast Ohio this weekend

WKYC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA warm front is gearing up for its...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

First full weekend of spring in Northeast Ohio feels more like winter, as some communities see up to 5 inches of snow in the past 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Snowfall put a damper on the first full weekend of spring in Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service’s 24-hour snowfall observations show some cities south and east of Cleveland, like Brunswick and Chardon, received five inches of snow in the past 24 hours. A few other cities received about four inches, such as Shaker Heights (Cuyahoga Co.) and Bath (Summit Co.).
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC4

Utah breaks record for heat this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah! We hope you have been enjoying all of that nice warm weather that has been building into the Beehive State and Great Basin. We have another day of record breaking warmth but it will not be as widespread as Saturday. Areas in southern Utah will be a few ticks […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WLWT 5

Hummingbirds expected to arrive in Ohio in next few weeks

A sure sign of spring, hummingbirds are migrating back to Ohio. The ruby-throated hummingbird generally returns to the Cincinnati area as early as mid-April or early May, according. The tiny birds — one of the world's smallest, weighing less than an ounce — breed in much of North America in...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Scene

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait

Forget "peak hours," most of these Cleveland hot spots always have a wait, or are booked during traditional dinner hours, and it's understandable, they're all killer. From high-end formal dining, to comfort food and casual bites, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
CLEVELAND, OH
Sandusky Register

$40-an-hour jobs come to Fremont

FREMONT — MasTec Inc. is the new occupant of 800 Hagerty Drive in Fremont. The business will create 40 new jobs with aerial and underground labor positions starting at $20 an hour and experienced linemen making up to $35 to $40 an hour. MasTec serves the telecommunications industry, which...
FREMONT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio
Cleveland.com

Best delis in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There is something to be said for a great delicatessen. Whether you are craving a mile-high pastrami sandwich with creamy potato salad on the side, a hearty bowl of chicken soup or the bite of a giant kosher dill pickle, the iconic neighborhood deli is more than just a haven for a great sandwich, it has become a staple of American cuisine.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 displaced after Saturday fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The American Red Cross has been called to assist two adults ho have been displaced as the result of a Saturday afternoon fire in the 3400 block of West 58th Street in Cleveland. Fire officials tell 3News that flames broke out around 4:30 p.m. with plumes of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Windy, Cloudy Sunday Before Big Cooldown Arrives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following Saturday’s storms and warmer weather, Sunday will be cooler and cloudy. The Twin Cities should remain mostly dry, though central and northern Minnesota will see scattered showers throughout the day. Most of the state will see highs in the low to mid-40s, with the metro topping out near 50. The wind will make an impact as well. Snow will move into northern Minnesota overnight into Monday, with up to half an inch expected to accumulate. Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight, and the highs on Monday will rival some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded on April 25. The good news is Monday will be the coldest day of the week. By Wednesday, the Twin Cities should hit 50 again, and it’ll be even warmer by next weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
WKYC

WKYC Studios kicks off a new initiative on Earth Day to raise environmental awareness

CLEVELAND — On April 22, our “Planet CLE” campaign kicks off with our station broadcasting live from outdoor sites in Cleveland, and a team of reporters sharing stories about the biggest environmental challenges facing Northeast Ohio. We’ll even partner with the TODAY Show during the 8 am hour and join with teams in other cities to help set a world record for the most plants watered simultaneously.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy