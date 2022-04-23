Cleveland weather: Things are heating up in Northeast Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Snowfall put a damper on the first full weekend of spring in Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service’s 24-hour snowfall observations show some cities south and east of Cleveland, like Brunswick and Chardon, received five inches of snow in the past 24 hours. A few other cities received about four inches, such as Shaker Heights (Cuyahoga Co.) and Bath (Summit Co.).
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah! We hope you have been enjoying all of that nice warm weather that has been building into the Beehive State and Great Basin. We have another day of record breaking warmth but it will not be as widespread as Saturday. Areas in southern Utah will be a few ticks […]
A sure sign of spring, hummingbirds are migrating back to Ohio. The ruby-throated hummingbird generally returns to the Cincinnati area as early as mid-April or early May, according. The tiny birds — one of the world's smallest, weighing less than an ounce — breed in much of North America in...
(DENVER, Colo.) Friday's weather forecast predicts another dry, mild and sunny day in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the skies to start partly sunny and gradually become sunny. The high temperature in Denver will reach near 68.
Forget "peak hours," most of these Cleveland hot spots always have a wait, or are booked during traditional dinner hours, and it's understandable, they're all killer. From high-end formal dining, to comfort food and casual bites, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
FREMONT — MasTec Inc. is the new occupant of 800 Hagerty Drive in Fremont. The business will create 40 new jobs with aerial and underground labor positions starting at $20 an hour and experienced linemen making up to $35 to $40 an hour. MasTec serves the telecommunications industry, which...
CLEVELAND — You really thought we were done with winter, didn't you?. Even though the season has changed to spring, this is Northeast Ohio we're talking about. True to form, some snow is on the way. Ashtabula (inland only), Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties are all under a winter...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There is something to be said for a great delicatessen. Whether you are craving a mile-high pastrami sandwich with creamy potato salad on the side, a hearty bowl of chicken soup or the bite of a giant kosher dill pickle, the iconic neighborhood deli is more than just a haven for a great sandwich, it has become a staple of American cuisine.
CLEVELAND — The American Red Cross has been called to assist two adults ho have been displaced as the result of a Saturday afternoon fire in the 3400 block of West 58th Street in Cleveland. Fire officials tell 3News that flames broke out around 4:30 p.m. with plumes of...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following Saturday’s storms and warmer weather, Sunday will be cooler and cloudy.
The Twin Cities should remain mostly dry, though central and northern Minnesota will see scattered showers throughout the day.
Most of the state will see highs in the low to mid-40s, with the metro topping out near 50. The wind will make an impact as well.
Snow will move into northern Minnesota overnight into Monday, with up to half an inch expected to accumulate.
Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight, and the highs on Monday will rival some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded on April 25.
The good news is Monday will be the coldest day of the week. By Wednesday, the Twin Cities should hit 50 again, and it’ll be even warmer by next weekend.
If you’re looking to get out of the house this weekend, look no further than the Geauga County Maple Festival. After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the festival returns for its 91st celebration in Chardon Square through Sunday evening.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Since 1812, the City of Cuyahoga Falls has called this section of the Cuyahoga River home. As the city grew, so did industries that damaged the Crooked River. That early history is chronicled at the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society and Museum. Society President Douglas McGivern...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - COVID-19 cases are rising in Cuyahoga and its surrounding counties, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All seven counties saw an increase in cases over the last 7 days. Last week, only 5 counties had an increase in cases. In...
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in the western suburbs of Cleveland? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these locally-owned establishments.
CLEVELAND — On April 22, our “Planet CLE” campaign kicks off with our station broadcasting live from outdoor sites in Cleveland, and a team of reporters sharing stories about the biggest environmental challenges facing Northeast Ohio. We’ll even partner with the TODAY Show during the 8 am hour and join with teams in other cities to help set a world record for the most plants watered simultaneously.
