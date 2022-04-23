ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MS

Indians ignite with early offense for 1-0 series lead in 4A first round

By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel
 1 day ago
RIPLEY • If Itawamba AHS was supposed to play the role of underdog, it didn’t play it well on Friday night.

The No. 4-seed Indians pounded Division 2-4A champion Ripley 8-2 in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 4A first-round baseball playoffs behind a solid outing from freshman Cooper Waddle and a flurry of early offense.

IAHS (9-14) will host Game 2 in Fulton on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“A lot of people probably underestimate us because of our record and stuff, but our kids are young, we’ve been battling all year, and been through a lot of adversity,” IAHS head coach Steve Kerr said.

The Indians got to Ripley starter Cooper Davis the second time through the lineup. With a 1-0 lead off a Kaleb Davis sac fly in the second, IAHS tagged Davis for five runs on four hits to start the third, chasing the sophomore right-hander after 50 pitches.

“(They were) just getting in the box and being ready, and not guessing, being relaxed and seeing the ball out of the hand,” Kerr said of third-inning offensive approach.

Throwing with a 6-0 lead, Waddle nibbled around the zone in the third and fourth, walking the bases loaded in both innings, but settled in to escape the jams with no damage.

The hard-throwing lefty picked up the win in four innings of work, allowing one hit to go with seven strikeouts and eight walks.

“I love pitching under pressure. That’s my favorite thing ever,” said Waddle. “Everyone is depending on you, and you got the spotlight.”

IAHS made it 8-0 after an RBI hit-by-pitch from Zion Ashby in the fourth and a sac fly from Carson Shells in the fifth. The Indians had 11 hits, led by Stone Collier, William Blake and Ashby, who each had two hits apiece. Collier had a pair of doubles.

Ripley freshman Jack Reid had a pair of singles – the last a two-run shot in the seventh to break up the shutout. The Tigers (15-9) had just five hits and struck out 11 times.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: After an error to start the third, IAHS pieced together four-straight hits, highlighted by an RBI double from Collier, an RBI single from Blake and a 2-run single by Ashby for a 5-0 lead. An RBI groundout by Brian Brazil made it 6-0 before the inning’s end.

Big Stat: All nine starters recorded a hit for IAHS.

Coach Speak: “We were not ready to play at all, and that’s what we deserve with the focus that we showed up with – that beating we just took.” – Ripley's Joel Gafford.

