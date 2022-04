CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The hype was high Friday night for the Bulls' first playoff game at the United Center in five years after they had just evened up the series against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Bulls fans may have felt like the home team could take control of the series. But that was not what happened. Instead, it was the Bucks, without Khris Middleton, in control of the game from the jump. Grayson Allen - the opposite of a fan favorite in Chicago - had 22 points and was five-for-seven from the three-point line. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO