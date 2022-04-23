Special Weather Statement issued for Pennington Co Plains, Rapid City, Southern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING FROM 12 PM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Widespread critical fire weather conditions are likely Tuesday afternoon as the flow aloft strengthens ahead of an approaching storm system. These stronger winds aloft will start to mix down to the surface in the late morning, with gusts as high as 60 mph possible. While RH values will increase from their minimums on Monday, they will still struggle to reach 20%. Instability will increase ahead of the Pacific front and temperatures will still remain above average in the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and east-central plains during the afternoon and early evening hours today and again on Tuesday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon through early evening. For Tuesday, potential southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with occasional gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 9 percent today and 13 to 18 percent Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

CURRY COUNTY, NM ・ 27 DAYS AGO