Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New London A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern New London and northern Middlesex Counties through 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Hampton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Middletown, Colchester, East Hampton, Durham, Salem, Chester, Cromwell, Portland, East Haddam, Haddam, Lebanon, Killingworth, Middlefield, Bozrah and Lake Pocotopaug--East Hampton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
