Trego County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Trego by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fisher, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fisher; Jones FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL FISHER AND NORTHWESTERN JONES COUNTIES At 419 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Although storms have weakened across the warned area, an additional one quarter to one half inch of rainfall is possible. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hamlin, Roby, Mccaulley and Tuxedo. This includes the following Low Water Crossings US 180 crossing 7 miles west of Roby and crossings along County Road 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Grady, McClain, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garvin; Grady; McClain; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GARVIN...SOUTHEASTERN GRADY...NORTHEASTERN STEPHENS AND SOUTHWESTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 127 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Criner to 3 miles south of Bradley to 6 miles southwest of Lindsay to 4 miles east of Bray, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lindsay, Maysville, Elmore City, Wayne, Alex, Foster, Bradley, Antioch, Cox City, Whitebead, Erin Springs and Payne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening to a crest of 15.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tulsa Gusty winds from decaying storms will impact portions of southwestern Rogers, southwestern Mayes, Wagoner and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 230 AM CDT At 207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong winds just off the surface on the north side of decaying storms. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Wagoner... Bixby Coweta... Catoosa Chouteau... Inola Sportsmen Acres Community... Oneta Mazie... Leonard Murphy This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 235 and 240. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
TULSA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Howard FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Howard. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Big Spring. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs and Big Spring McMahon- Wrinkle Airpark. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ransom, Richland and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected Sunday and into Sunday night to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening to a crest of 15.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA

