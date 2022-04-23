Baltimore boulevard becomes raceway fueling frustration in Pigtown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings that unfolded hours apart in Baltimore from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The first shooting was reported about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when a 26-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The victim, whose injury isn’t considered life-threatening, told police he was shot in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after someone tried to rob him. About 1 a.m. Thursday, police were once again called to an area hospital in response to a 25-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said. No additional details about that shooting were available Thursday morning. There have been 102 homicides and 213 non-deadly shootings in Baltimore this year, according to figures provided by city police. Those statistics are up from last year’s totals of 93 homicides and 168 shootings for the same period. Anyone with information about these cases are asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

