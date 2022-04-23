ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore boulevard becomes raceway fueling frustration in Pigtown

By Jeff Abell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents in Pigtown have complained for months about a stretch of Washington Boulevard that's become a speedway for any number of muscle cars and dirt bikes. Early Friday morning, residents awoke to the sounds of...

CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead In South Baltimore Apartment Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Saturday found a man who had been shot in the head inside of an apartment in South Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Pontiac Street to investigate a report of a dead body in an apartment around 3:40 p.m., police said.  When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head laying on a bed, according to authorities. A Baltimore City Fire Department medic pronounced the man dead. Anyone with information about this crime should contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
CBS Baltimore

2 Men Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings that unfolded hours apart in Baltimore from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The first shooting was reported about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when a 26-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The victim, whose injury isn’t considered life-threatening, told police he was shot in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after someone tried to rob him. About 1 a.m. Thursday, police were once again called to an area hospital in response to a 25-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said. No additional details about that shooting were available Thursday morning. There have been 102 homicides and 213 non-deadly shootings in Baltimore this year, according to figures provided by city police. Those statistics are up from last year’s totals of 93 homicides and 168 shootings for the same period. Anyone with information about these cases are asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Attempted Robbery In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot Thursday in Northeast Baltimore after an attempted robbery, police said. Officers responded at 5:37 p.m. to the 5900 block of BelAir Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim, who was shot once. He was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, police said. One person involved is in custody, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Dangling From DC Building By Her Legs Rescued: Police

Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident of domestic violence in Washington DC that left a woman hanging from a building with her legs tied, authorities said. Police responded to a call of a woman hanging from a building in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Commander Duncan Bedlion said.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 23, Charged With Attempted Murder In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said. Marn-Ya Doleman is accused of shooting a 35-year-old woman in the chest earlier this month in southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers called to the 2100 block of Wilhelm Street about 4:15 p.m. April 10 found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning. Doleman was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
Ocean City Today

Unruly woman arrested at West Ocean City gas station

Ambria Nicole Smith, 37, of Salisbury was arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 2:35 a.m. last Sunday at a convenience store on Ocean Gateway in West Ocean City and was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police said a large and disorderly crowd of approximately 200...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Crash After Tractor-Trailer Runs Red Light In Abingdon

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Abingdon after the driver of a tractor-trailer ran a red light and turned into an intersection, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2:45 p.m. to MD 24 Southbound at MD 7 for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. A man driving a Chrysler struck was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man was identified as Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood. Investigators believe the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man driving the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Emmorton Road and failed to stop at a steady red turn signal to turn west onto Philadelphia Road. The driver then struck two vehicles that were traveling south on Emmorton road, police said. A Jeep was struck on the right fender after it swerved, but the Chrysler driven by Smith was struck on the left side and traveled off the road. No charges have been filed at this time.  Once the Maryland State Police Crash Team completes its investigation into the crash, they will submit their findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide on any potential charges. (Photo via Joppa-Magnolia VFC)  
ABINGDON, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
WBOC

Salisbury Woman Killed in Pocomoke City Crash

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Pocomoke City. Maryland State Police said it happened shortly after 8 a.m. on southbound Route 13 at Dividing Creek Road, when a car rear-ended a dump truck. The car's driver, identified as 44-year-old Melissa Dean, of Salisbury, died on the scene.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WTOP

Maryland wins approval to design new bay crossing near existing bridge

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Federal highway officials have given the go-ahead for Maryland to move forward with plans to build a new Chesapeake Bay crossing near the existing Bay Bridge spans.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Victim in Brooklyn homicide was mother of two, bartender at Limoncello

In the hours after Samantha Holston lost her childhood best friend to gun violence in Baltimore last week, snapshots of their shared memories kept popping into her head. There they were, an inseparable pair through the years: little girls playing pranks on their neighbors in suburban Anne Arundel County, teenagers listening to music and fixing their makeup before school, young women ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Double shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A double shooting in the 1400 block of Capitol Raceway Road has officers on the scene. Victims are being taken to a trauma center in the area. People fleeing the area caused an accidental crash on Route 3 at Capitol Raceway. There is no more information available.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

