Fresno, CA

$12,500 worth of school electronics stolen from Golden Charter Academy in Fresno

By Mayra Franco
 1 day ago
FRESNO, Calif. — A broken window, shattered glass on the floor and a scuffed cabinet is what faculty from Golden Charter Academy walked into on Friday morning. Robert Golden, the President and CEO of Golden Charter School says the thieves broke into a third-grade class room and stolen multiple school...

kmph.com

Fresno, CA
