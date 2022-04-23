ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: 12-run second inning carries Midland College to win

By Jakob Brandenburg
cbs7.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College softball defeated Clarendon...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Coombes throws another shutout as LCU beats UTPB

Ethan Coombes threw his third complete-game shutout in his past six starts, this one a one-hitter, and No. 23 Lubbock Christian University was a 10-0 winner Saturday in the first game of a home doubleheader against the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. Coombes (6-3) struck out 10 and walked three in...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Midland, TX
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 4/23

Randall baseball and softball earned wins on Friday in District 3-5A. Randall baseball (21-7) defeated Tascosa 12-1, proving why they are the district champions and Randall softball defeated Caprock 8-4. The Lady Raiders sit second in district behind the Amarillo High Lady Sandies.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midland College#College Softball#Kosa#Chaps#Clarendon College
KLST/KSAN

Bobcats claim first-ever Area track title

SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time in program history, the Central boys track and field team are Area champs, after posting 93 points yesterday at the Region I-6A meet in El Paso. Cole McWilliams and Tyler Hill would finish first and second in the boys 200 meter race, and was apart of the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KPLC TV

Cowgirls Pick Up First Game Of Series Against Lamar, 6-2

BEAUMONT, Texas- Consistent scoring and timely hitting led McNeese softball to a 6-2 win at Lamar in seven innings during the first game of the series Friday night. McNeese improves to 27-17 on the season while Lamar drops to 9-28. The Cowgirls scored in the top of the third inning...
BEAUMONT, TX
KLST/KSAN

No. 14 Rams score 27 runs for sweep of Cameron

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After a weekend of scoring 62 runs on the road against Eastern New Mexico, the bats of Angelo State baseball stayed red hot, outscoring the Aggies 27-7 on Saturday. In game one, the Rams would score 16 unanswered runs, led by first basemen Aaron Walters who hit two home runs, and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Lufkin rallies by Tyler Legacy, 5-4

LUFKIN — Sam Flores had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning and Bebo Hinojosa turned away one final threat on the mound to lift the Lufkin Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in non-district baseball action at Lufkin High School Saturday afternoon.
LUFKIN, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Cowgirls take down Cardinals to open series

BEAUMONT — Consistent scoring and timely hitting led McNeese softball to a 6-2 win at Lamar in seven innings during the first game of a nonconference series Friday night. McNeese improves to 27-17 on the season while Lamar drops to 9-28. The Cowgirls scored in the top of the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

SOFTBALL: Lady Bears top Lady Cats; BC rallies past Lumberton

ORANGEFIELD – Getting a pair of two-run homers from Shae Fontenot and Lexis Moss, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears wrapped up the District 22-4A regular season with a 6-0 victory over the Orangefield Lady Bobcats at Lady Bobcat Field Friday night. The Lady Bears finished the regular season with...
ORANGEFIELD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy