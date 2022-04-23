ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it possible to make all Kellogg's, Post and General Mills Cereals from scratch at home?

Food52
 1 day ago

I want to know how to make all the cereals from scratch because...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Food52

Farmer Boys' Natural Cheeseburger and Always Crispy Fries

1,000 Island is at it's core ~ 4 parts mayonnaise to 1 part ketchup, add sweet pickle relish. From there recipes vary wildly - Worcestershire? Horseradish? Lemon? Paprika? Minced onion?. As an avid home cook, and since Farmer Boys isn't giving up their secret, it's going to be up to...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Www#Food Drink#Kellogg#Post#General Mills Cereals
Food52

are silicon pie shields helpful?

I have 9" tart pans and 2 that are 11". using foil was always problematic so i bought a metal pie shield for the 9" pans. it leaves a gap under it so heat is able to get to the rim. it probably helps somewhat, but i'm not happy w it.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Concerning Reason Lucky Charms Cereal Is Being Investigated By The FDA

The shadowy puppeteers behind Big Cereal are pulling at strings again, only this time it's not a wascally wabbit or a senile baker they are trying to hide behind the curtain. Something far more serious is afoot at General Mills, and (tragically, given the recent St. Patrick's Day holiday) this time around, it's a leprechaun who's taking heavy fire for an unusual occurrence...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Cheese-Flavored Crackers

A popular brand of cheese-flavored crackers has been recalled. B&G Foods announced on Saturday, April 2 that it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6-ounce Back to Nature Cheddalicious cheese-flavored crackers, with a “best by” date of SEP 05 2022. (The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)
FOOD SAFETY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
People

Lucky Charms Is Being Investigated After Thousands Report Getting Sick from the Cereal

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that they are investigating reports that consumers became sick after consuming Lucky Charms cereal. Consumers posted about their gastrointestinal issues after eating the General Mills cereal. More than 3,000 people said they fell ill after eating Lucky Charms in reports submitted to iwaspoisoned.com, a site where consumers can share reports of food safety issues. Several reports on the site allege bouts of diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain and vomiting after consuming the cereal.
FOOD SAFETY
MarketRealist

Food Lion Is a U.S. Grocery Store Chain Owned by Netherlands-Based Company

The parent company of the Food Lion grocery store chain is buying back shares from investors. Who owns Food Lion stores?. The Food Lion chain of American grocery stores is owned by the Netherlands-based company Ahold Delhaize. However, the chain has its roots in the U.S. Ahold Delhaize got its start in 1957 as a single grocery store called Food Town in Salisbury, N.C.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

GE refrigerators sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy recalled over fall hazard

More than 150,000 General Electric refrigerators are being recalled because of a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall includes six models of the GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were sold at home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide for over two years.
ELECTRONICS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Changes to Costco Food Court Menus in 2022

Recent years have seen the end of the Polish Hot Dog and Combination Pizza. 2022’s menu is expected to further evolve. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Costco.com, Mashed.com, EatThis.com, SheKnows.com, CostContessa.com, Twitter, Reddit, Change.org, and CustomerService.Costco.com.
UPI News

Beyond Meat to expand chicken tender sales to over 8,000 retailers

April 12 (UPI) -- Beyond Meat will bring its meatless chicken tenders to more than 8,000 pharmacies, grocery retailers and club stores across the United States, the plant-based meat company announced Tuesday. Shoppers nationwide can now pick up the pre-cooked Beyond Chicken Tenders at select Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, CVS...
AGRICULTURE

