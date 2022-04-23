Stacey Cummings cause of death news – Bodybuilder survived by husband Bryant Fought as sudden passing remains a mystery

A YOUNG bodybuilder is survived by her husband Bryant Fought as the mom-of-two's shocking death remains a mystery.

Stacey Cummings, a 31-year-old Texan, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown.

Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.

She competed at the 2021 IFBB Texas Pro in the bikini division.

The National Physique Committee's Texas branch said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unfortunate and untimely passing of IFBB Pro Stacey Cummings."

What is a bodybuilding Pro Card?

To become a professional bodybuilder, one must first win a regional contest weight class, per Tailored Titans.

When a bodybuilder places first or second in a competition, they are invited to compete in their country’s National Championships for that year.

After the National Championships, the champions of each weight class will compete in a separate tournament to determine who will be the overall champion for the year.

The overall champion may be granted a Pro Card depending on the federation. Individual weight class champions may be eligible for Pro Cards from some federations.

When did Cummings earn her Pro Card?

In 2016, at the NPC Nationals, Stacey won her IFBB Pro Card, according to Generation Iron.

How old was Cummings when she died?

Stacey Cummings was 31 years old at the time of her death.

What is the bikini competition in bodybuilding?

Individual presentations and group comparisons are part of bikini contests.

According to OCB Online, the following are the criteria to compete:

Both portions are dressed in two-piece suits and transparent high-heeled shoes.

Suits come in a variety of colors and can be embellished with crystals.

Suits with thongs or T-backs are not approved. It is acceptable to wear jewelry.

Competitors must be at least 16 years old.

Competitors under the age of 18 must have parental permission.

At the same show, competitors are not permitted to compete in any other categories.

What is fitness and figure in bodybuilding?

What bodybuilding divisions did Cummings compete in?

Cummings previously competed in Figure, but later switched to the Bikini division of bodybuilding, according to Generation Iron.

Who does Cummings co-own her gym with?

According to the Flex Fitness 24/7 Instagram account’s bio, Cummings used to co-own the gym with her ex-husband Bryant.

Where did Cummings compete recently?

According to Generation Iron, Cummings most recently competed at the 2021 IFBB Texas Pro in the Bikini division.

Fans pay tribute on last Instagram post

Fans have taken to Cummings’ last Instagram post to express their sadness at her death.

One user wrote: “I’ll miss your gorgeous smile and energy, beautiful soul.”

“I’m so sad to hear about your passing,” said another user. “I only met you once briefly but you were so positive and encouraging. My condolences to your family and may you RIP.”

Cummings’ makeup services

According to Generation Iron, Stacey provided expert makeup services to both female and male bodybuilder contests, as well as photoshoot and event makeup.

What is Cummings’ bodybuilding history?

Generation Iron has published Stacey Cummings’ bodybuilding history. It is as follows:

2021 IFBB Pro League Texas State Pro Women’s Bikini – 12

2021 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Women’s Bikini – 12

2019 IFBB Pro League Rising Phoenix Arizona Pro Women’s Figure – 7

2019 IFBB Pro League Tampa Pro Women’s Figure – 10

2019 IFBB Pro League Los Angeles Pro Women’s Figure – 9

2019 IFBB Pro League Norfolk Lenda Murray Pro Women’s Figure – 12

2018 IFBB Pro League Rising Phoenix Arizona Pro Women’s Figure – 9

2017 IFBB Pro League Europa Dallas Pro Women’s Figure – 5

2016 NPC Nationals Women’s Figure – class F 1

2016 NPC North American Championships Women’s Figure – class F 5

2016 NPC Europa Dallas Women’s Figure – class D 1

2016 NPC Europa Dallas Women’s Figure – Novice D 1

Did Cummings own a gym?

Cummings was the co-owner of Flex Fitness 24/7 in McKinney, Texas.

Who is Stacey Cummings?

Stacey Cummings was an IFBB Pro bodybuilder from the US who began competing in the Bikini class in 2013.

When Cummings won the NPC Nationals in the Figure class in 2016, she got her IFBB Pro card.

Cummings competed in various bodybuilding events from 2016 to 2021, where she got some solid results in the Figure class.

Cummings participated in the Bikini class of the 2021 IFBB Texas Pro last year, finishing 12th, according to SetToSet.com.

Cummings’ passing follows death of Ashley Gearhart

Pro-bodybuilder Ashley Gearhart passed away on January 29, her sister announced online.

She died in her sleep but her cause of death currently remains unknown.

The athlete earned her pro card in 2018 and had competed in the industry for 10 years.

In a moving Facebook tribute, her sister Aubree Rhodes said the family is “without answers” but said she could feel at ease because Ashley was in no pain.

Cummings’ passing follows death of Tom Prince

Virginia-born athlete Tom Prince, 52, passed away on February 5 with his wife by his bedside.

He earned his pro card following the 1997 NPC National Championships before making his debut for the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness governing body in 1999.

But, the star was forced to retire in 2002 due to kidney issues that were caused by a genetic blood condition.

Prince's death comes just days after the bodybuilding community was rocked by the passing of Ashley Gearhart.

Cummings' passing follows death of Cedric McMillan

Cedric McMillan's death was confirmed by Generation Iron.

He suffered a heart attack while on a treadmill, according to the outlet.

The bodybuilder had been delaying his return to competitive bodybuilding over health issues, but had appeared optimistic about being able to come back in recent months.

Which other bodybuilders have died recently?

According to Generation Iron, in addition to Stacey Cummings, some bodybuilders who have died include:

Cedric McMillan, 44

Bostin Loyd, 29

Isaac Ghavidel, 35

Tom Prince, 52

Shawn Rhoden, 46

George Peterson, 37

Dallas McCarver, 26

Chris Dickerson, 82

John Meadows, 49

Dave Draper, 79

Matt Mendenhall, 61

Andy Haman, 55

Jennifer Hernandez, 58

Megan Elizabeth, 28

Phil Hernon, 55

Billy Smith, 56

Jenny Lynn, 49

Laura Bass, 49

Melissa Coates, 50

Alena Kosinova, 46

Rhonda Lee Quaresma, 52

Michael Sheridan, 50

How many bodybuilders have died?

According to Generation Iron, 21 bodybuilders died in 2021.

Cummings' 'glove work'

In September, Cummings took to Instagram to post a series of videos of herself boxing with her trainer at Extreme Studio Performance.

She wrote in her caption: "Just showing off some glove work from August."

Who is Cummings survived by?

Cummings is survived by her two children, her sister, and husband Bryant Fought.

Who announced Stacey Cummings’ death?

Kelly Lynn's tribute

After hearing the news of Cummings' death, Kelly Lynn, a bodybuilding professional and a friend of Cummings, wrote a tribute to her peer and friend on her Facebook page.

"Unbelievable to hear of Stacey Cummings passing. What a beautiful woman. I can't believe it," she wrote.

"We did 3 shows together in 2020 and I was at Nationals when she turned pro. How crazy. Just 31 years old. She also has 2 kids. Heartbreaking. "

"It is so incredibly sad to see so many people pass away as of late," she added.

"I don't know her full story as to what happened, I just know she overcame many demons in her past. This one hit home. May she rest in peace."

Stacey Cummings, MUA

When she wasn't bodybuilding or training, Stacey Cummings was moonlighting as a make-up artist.

She had an Instagram account dedicated to showing off her work on herself and others.

Charlie Peters pays tribute on Cummings' Instagram

Beneath Cummings' most recent Instagram post, Charlie Peters — Cummings' best friend, per his comment — wrote: "I can't believe you are gone. I just saw you yesterday, like we see each other every other day.

"You were my best friend and my third sister. My little sister.

"I already miss you so much Stacey. I had brought the book you wanted to read this morning when I got to work and you weren't there.

"Life won't be the same without you."

What have people said about Cummings, continued

IFBB pro bodybuilder Betty Pariso and her husband Ed said of Cummings' death: "We are so sad to learn of the passing of one of our own, IFBB Pro Stacey Cummings. She was a beautiful person inside and out."

"Ed and I had the pleasure of working with her many times over the years at our workshops."

"She was always one of the first to offer her help. She will be missed by all of us. Our prayers go out to her entire family."