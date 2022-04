Virginia rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the 10th, highlighted by a walkoff Devin Ortiz grand slam, to stun North Carolina, 11-7, on Saturday at The Dish. North Carolina had tied the game in the ninth on a leadoff solo homer by Alberto Osuna off Virginia closer Will Geerdes. Virginia (30-10, 12-8 ACC) had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with one out after Jake Gelof was intentionally walked, but Ortiz grounded into a double play to end that threat.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO