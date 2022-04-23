WIVT Sportscast 04/22/22
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your sports update for April 22nd.
WIVT sports has highlights of Chenango Forks and Corning in girls lacrosse, plus a look at some local basketball players who earned NYSSWA All-State selections. Your local scores are listed below.
High School Boys Lacrosse
Vestal 10 -Elmira 3
High School Girls Lacrosse
Corning 16 – Chenango Forks 2
Binghamton 16 – Maine-Endwell 12
Windsor 14 – Johnson City 12
Vestal 15 – Union-Endicott 6
Owego 10 – Seton 9
High School Baseball
Union-Endicott 11 – Elmira 3
Vestal 13 – Owego 4
Chenango Valley 8 – Sidney 2
Oneonta 4 – Chenango Forks 0
High School Softball
Maine-Endwell 3 – Union-Endicott 1
Chenango Forks 7 – Oneonta 6
Chenango Valley 21 – Seton 1
Lansing 10 -Whitney Point 3
NCAA Division I College Baseball
Binghamton 7 – NJIT 5
Minor League Baseball
Portland 3 – Binghamton 2 -Final/10
