Binghamton, NY

WIVT Sportscast 04/22/22

By Nick Ketter
 1 day ago

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your sports update for April 22nd.

WIVT sports has highlights of Chenango Forks and Corning in girls lacrosse, plus a look at some local basketball players who earned NYSSWA All-State selections. Your local scores are listed below.

High School Boys Lacrosse
Vestal 10 -Elmira 3

High School Girls Lacrosse
Corning 16 – Chenango Forks 2
Binghamton 16 – Maine-Endwell 12
Windsor 14 – Johnson City 12
Vestal 15 – Union-Endicott 6
Owego 10 – Seton 9

High School Baseball
Union-Endicott 11 – Elmira 3
Vestal 13 – Owego 4
Chenango Valley 8 – Sidney 2
Oneonta 4 – Chenango Forks 0

High School Softball
Maine-Endwell 3 – Union-Endicott 1
Chenango Forks 7 – Oneonta 6
Chenango Valley 21 – Seton 1
Lansing 10 -Whitney Point 3

NCAA Division I College Baseball
Binghamton 7 – NJIT 5

Minor League Baseball
Portland 3 – Binghamton 2 -Final/10

