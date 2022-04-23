ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Could a casino come to the South Bronx?

SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) — What are the odds of a Vegas-style casino coming to the South Bronx? New York State Assemblymember Amanda Septimo wants her district and home area considered.

“The South Bronx is a place that gets left out of a lot of economic development thinking and a lot of conversation about meaningful economic development. We want to make sure the South Bronx is in the conversation,” Septimo said.

Three full casino licenses are on the table for the downstate area. Video gaming is allowed already at three locations downstate. Those places are Empire City in Yonkers, Resorts World in Ozone Park, Queens, and Jake’s 58 in Islandia on Long Island.

“Ultimately the casino will be built somewhere. If there are going to be good jobs, economic development and positive transportation infrastructure that comes with it, then I want to see that come to the South Bronx,” Septimo said.

Septimo is having conversations with other elected officials and hopes to have a town hall meeting in May. This is the first step in an ongoing process. The downstate casinos were to be permitted in 2023, under terms approved when voters approved casino gaming in 2013.

Ed Garcia Conde writes for Welcome 2 The Bronx and covers issues in his home borough. He posted a poll and found people did not support the idea.

“They don’t feel that the community is necessarily going to benefit from this. Some of the lowest income communities in New York City are going to be going to this casino in their backyard using what little income they have,” he said. The Bronx Times reported on the topic earlier this week.

The state will decide locations and the fee for licenses.

Comments / 13

The DownVoter
1d ago

Yea, why not? We need some crimes here in the Bronx because the crime rate is at a all time low at 4% so by bringing a casino here, there will be more robberies 👍

Reply(2)
11
Marlene Burgos-Garcia
17h ago

This Amanda Septimo "assembly member" doesn't spend too much time in the community she grew up in. Because the crime in the South Bronx it's at all times high 😂#nobrainer. That would be a spit in the face to people living in this community.

Reply
2
