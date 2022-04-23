ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, NY

Spotted Octopus opens in Allentown

WGRZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir main focus is experimental...

www.wgrz.com

The Morning Call

Heads up food truck fans: We have five festivals for you

When we’re ready to ditch the winter coats in favor of shorts and sunglasses, you know it’s food truck season. And we are lucky here in the Lehigh Valley as we have a huge variety of trucks, offering everything from grilled cheese to barbecue and poutine. If you want to explore the best of what our area’s trucks have to offer, we have three ways you can do it. Here are the details on five ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pocono Record

What was that? Pocono residents debate mysterious 'boom' heard Monday night

Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
City
Allentown, NY
Newswatch 16

Bright Path Brewing opening in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Alex Franco and Dillon Smith are best friends turned business partners. They're getting ready to open Bright Path Brewing – the first microbrewery in Jim Thorpe. "It's been a long time coming. We've put a lot of hours in, so now we're finally getting...
JIM THORPE, PA
The Morning Call

When is prom 2022? The schedule for Lehigh Valley schools

High school proms are finally returning to normal after two years of cancellations and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Morning Call will be there to take photos once again. You can see all of our prom photo galleries at mcall.com/prom. You can also send us your prom photos ― just e-mail them to photo@mcall.com. Or tag @mcall in your photos on Twitter and we’ll retweet the best ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The opening will not be for about two years, but a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville resort is coming to Monroe County. The $1.3 billion project is at the site of the old Pocono Manor. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024, developers said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Peddler’s Village Presents Spring FunFest and Sidewalk Sale, April 23–24

Peddler’s Village presents its Spring FunFest and Sidewalk Sale from April 23–24. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, family activities, crafts for children, outdoor food and drinks, and a morning charity walk in partnership with Kelly’s Kidz, a nonprofit organization that Bob Kelly (FOX29 Philadelphia reporter) founded to benefit pediatric hospital patients.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

Employee at Lehigh Valley Amazon warehouse wanted to make a difference. His vision has spread nationwide

What started as a local drive to recruit blood donors at one of the Amazon fulfillment centers in Upper Macungie Township has turned into a national campaign. On Wednesday, Be The Match was on hand at Amazon’s ABE3 warehouse, and at 250 of the company’s other fulfillment centers across the U.S. and Canada, to collect data from employee volunteers. Be The Match pairs donors with people ...
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Easton restaurant closed for 'foreseeable future' after fire

EASTON, Pa. - A popular Easton eatery is closed until further notice after a roof fire. Firefighters responded to the State Cafe and Grill around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. The restaurant, located on South Fifth Street, said Thursday it will be closed for the "foreseeable future." The fire caused significant water...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley Zoo to welcome new giraffe

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A new resident is coming to the Lehigh Valley Zoo. The zoo is getting a giraffe in May, zoo officials announced Friday on 69 News at Sunrise. The new giraffe will join Tatu, a 6-year-old Masai giraffe who came to the zoo in 2017 from South Carolina. It's part of the giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP) program.
WHITEHALL, PA
WGRZ TV

April 23 - Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY BUFFALO OLMSTED PARKS CONSERVANCY) The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is celebrating 200 years of Frederick Law Olmsted and his legacy. Don't forget the Frederick Law Olmsted Documentary screenings are on April 23rd from 11:30am-1pm at the North Park Theatre. Olmsted's 200th Birthday Celebration is on April 26th from 5pm-7pm at Resurgence Brewing Company. Also, the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival weekend is coming up too with a fundraiser on April 28th and festival weekend beginning on April 30th. For more information, give them a call at (716) 838-1249, ext. 31 or visit their website at www.bfloparks.org/olmsted200.
BUFFALO, NY
Newswatch 16

Jon Meyer moving to Newswatch 16 This Morning

MOOSIC, Pa. — Jon Meyer, our long-time evening anchor, is moving to mornings. “Throughout the years, Jon has been a part of so many special moments on and off the air at WNEP. Jon is truly proud to serve and is an anchor for our team. He keeps us grounded and rooted in our mission to serve everyone in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. We can’t wait for Jon to join the amazing Newswatch 16 morning team,” said Rachel Bonilla, WNEP News Director.
MOOSIC, PA
FOX43.com

Pennsylvanians flock to New Jersey for legal weed

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Reefer, pot, Mary Jane, weed—whatever you call it, you can now purchase marijuana and light it up in the state of New Jersey if you're 21 or older. That means millions of Pennsylvanians now have access to legally consume marijuana. "I'm looking to get some...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

