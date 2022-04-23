ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holmen Girls Soccer use strong first half to beat Aquinas

news8000.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHolmen girls soccer scored 5 goals in the first half...

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Hawks move to 9-0 with win over St. Francis

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks stayed undefeated this season with a win at home on Saturday. The Corning boys lacrosse team defeated St. Francis 16-7. Corning took a 9-4 lead into halftime. The reigning Section IV Class A champs move to an undefeated 9-0 this season. Ethan Hart scored five goals for Corning. Mikey […]
CORNING, NY
KAAL-TV

Hayfield beats Maple River for 4th straight win

(ABC 6 News) - The Hayfield Vikings baseball team has been one of the hottest teams throughout the early going of this prep baseball season. The defending state champs average about 13 runs a game and entered their Thursday contest against Maple River riding a 3-game winning streak. Both teams...
HAYFIELD, MN
WSAW

Busy night of spring sports includes big wins for Mosinee, Marathon, Wausau West baseball, D.C. Everest girls’ soccer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a night that started to feel more like spring than most have the last few weeks, area high school sports were busy Thursday night. First, in baseball, a Great Northern Conference battle pitted Mosinee against Lakeland Union for a doubleheader. Mosinee got things started with a four-run first inning in game one, headlined by a Keagan Jirschele triple and a two-RBI double off the bat of Gavin Obremski. Mosinee won game one 10-0 and game two even more decisively 21-1.
MOSINEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#All Rights Reserved#Sports
WSAW

SPASH hires Matt Pohlkamp as new boys hockey head coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Matt Pohlkamp has been named as the new boys hockey head coach at SPASH. The hiring was announced in a release from the Stevens Point School District on Friday afternoon. “We are fortunate to have Matt ready and willing to lead this program,” said incoming SPASH...
STEVENS POINT, WI
GazetteXtra

High school boys golf, tennis: Wyatt Marshall shoots 75 to help Janesville Craig lead Tri-City meet

JANESVILLE After the first day of the two-day Tri-City golf tournament, the Janesville Craig boys golf team appears headed for a second-day showdown with Fort Atkinson for the team championship. At Glen Erin Golf Course on Thursday, the Cougars shot a four-player, 18-hole team total of 321 to take a two-stroke lead over Fort Atkinson. Beloit Memorial was third at 341 and Parker fourth at 360. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
The Daily Telegram

Adrian College softball drops doubleheader to Alma

ADRIAN — The Adrian College softball team dropped a pair of Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association games to Alma Friday, 9-1 in six innings and 8-5. In Game 1, the Bulldogs (10-20, 4-6 MIAA) were held to three hits with Lauren McCulligh going 2-for-3 while Katie Connolly hit an RBI double.
ADRIAN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy