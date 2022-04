You can experience Mermaids at the Shreveport Aquarium on Fridays in April. This is what the Shreveport Aquarium had to say about the Mermaid experience going on this month:. It is Earth Month, and our mermaid is back from the deep to talk about how to keep her ocean home healthy and clean for her and all her fish friends. Come meet her on Fridays in April from 2 – 4 p.m. Say hello and pose with her for a unique photo.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO