A 'non-earthquake event' triggered a report of a magnitude-4.0 earthquake Friday morning off the coast of Southern California, the USGS said. The earthquake report issued before 10 a.m. indicated the quake was centered in the the ocean about 18 miles southwest of Avalon on Catalina Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. People also reported shaking on the USGS Did You Feel It page.

AVALON, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO