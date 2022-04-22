ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Vineyard Church Food Pantry Re-Imagines Distributing Food To Families In Need

By Matthew Cunningham
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, Vineyard Church in Anaheim has been engaged in the work of providing food for families in need. They were one of the first churches to work with the Second Harvest Food Bank – a relationship that goes back to 1984. In 2021 alone, Vineyard distributed 1,807,547 pounds of food...

Sandusky Register

Margaretta food pantry available Saturday

CASTALIA — Margaretta Schools, OHgo and local churches will host a free food pantry for any community member from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Margaretta Elementary. Each pantry bag will include canned and boxed food in addition to fresh produce. When you arrive at Margaretta Elementary, located at 5906 W....
CASTALIA, OH
KTLA

Adopters Wanted: L.A. animal shelters full

Los Angeles Animal Services is in desperate need of adopters and foster families as all of the city’s six shelters are at capacity. Some of the shelters are so full that dogs are having to share kennels. Fees are being reduced across the city’s six locations in hopes that people will help clear the shelters. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Volunteers gathered in Huntington Beach for beach cleanup

It was beach cleanup day for five students from Oxford Academy High School who spent day picking up trash to help keep Huntington Beach clean."We're trying to make difference in community by helping people," Charles Pham, one of the volunteers said.While helping the planet and local beaches, these volunteers also helped themselves by contributing to their science project."Some people chose deforestation, fires. We chose plastic pollution, which is why we're at beach today," Tuy Diep said.It wasn't just plastic bottles that these students found on Saturday. Everything from Barbie dolls, parts of pens and parts of toys were found in the sand."Seeing everything coming from (the) ocean and onto the beaches - that might harm animals," Ethan Pham said.There's no limits to what can be found left at beaches."It gets wild out there. A treasure trove. A table leg. Someone brought in a hard hat," Elizabeth Bailey of California State Parks told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine.Like many others this week in honor of Earth Day, these students did their part in helping take care of Mother nature's playgrounds.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Cleverly Catheryn

Huntington Beach Adventure Playground

Huntington Beach Adventure Playground Opening Day June 22, 2022. This unique outdoor playground is an old school place for kids to get outdoors, get dirty and to just be kids! It is only open for a limited time in the summer and is always a hit! What can you experience? Rafting, fort building, a mud slide and most importantly, a total disconnect from electronics! Adventure Playground is a wonderful play experience for children 5-12 years old. Here's everything you need to know before you go if you have never been.

