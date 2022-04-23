ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The weather pattern shifts to a more May feel, in the forecast

By Bob Jeswald
wrbl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun will be deLIGHTful, with a rain-free weekend:. There is no change in this extended forecast and in fact, it appears to have nothing organized through Monday. Tuesday morning the slow-moving front...

www.wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

The rise... then the fall

Temperatures keep rising into Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures will kick up into the lower 60s. Temps keep on rising to the middle 70s on Saturday. As quickly as we rise... we'll fall back down. Temperatures will end up in the low 50s for highs on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool weekend, clouds Saturday, tricky Sunday

It's a cooler weekend overall, but still not bad! Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. More clouds will filter in through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 60s.Some showers move through later tonight. By no means is it a washout, but ... take an umbrella if you're heading out after sunset, just in case. They'll be light, no big deal.Lows will fall into the 40s overnight.Tomorrow will be a tricky one!A backdoor cold front works through from the northeast, bringing an onshore flow. Whatever the front sets up will dictate the afternoon temps for you. Highs will likely range from near 70 far west/inland to the 60s around NYC, and only the 50s to the east. Central Pennsylvania will climb into the 80s!The good news is after some lingering drops early on, much of the day will be dry with more sun the farther west you go.Heading through next week, temps remain below normal. Our best chance of rain comes on Tuesday. Have a good one!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: More cold, stormy weather possible this week

(KFVS) - A strong storm currently moving over the west coast will make its way across the country, causing stormy weather this week. Brian Alworth says tonight will be dry and cold again. Overnight lows look to range from the upper 20s north to the mid-30s south again, with some...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy