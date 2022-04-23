ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gove County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gove by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fisher, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fisher; Jones FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL FISHER AND NORTHWESTERN JONES COUNTIES At 419 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Although storms have weakened across the warned area, an additional one quarter to one half inch of rainfall is possible. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hamlin, Roby, Mccaulley and Tuxedo. This includes the following Low Water Crossings US 180 crossing 7 miles west of Roby and crossings along County Road 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Rapid City HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM MDT early this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Foster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Foster County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Des Moines The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 10.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...the strong winds could create localized areas of blowing dust.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garvin; Pontotoc THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GARVIN AND WEST CENTRAL PONTOTOC COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation and the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton and Platte Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...the strong winds could create localized areas of blowing dust.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garvin, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garvin; McClain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, McClain. In southern Oklahoma, Garvin. * WHEN...Until 500 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 155 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lindsay, Maysville, Wayne, Payne and Erin Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

