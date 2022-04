After dropping the first two games of the series to the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks bounced back at home in Game 3 and pulled out a tough 111-110 victory. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with 24 points and eight assists. With the win, the Hawks avoided falling into a historically insurmountable 3-0 hole. Instead, the series now sits at a much more manageable 2-1. In Game 4 on Sunday night, the Hawks will look to even up the series at home before heading back to Miami for Game 5.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO