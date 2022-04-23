Berniece E. (Schou) Post

MADISON – Steven William Sorenson, 68, of Madison, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Wausau to James and Verene, the sixth of eight children. A graduate of Newman High School, he pursued his love of Economics and Business at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh for his Bachelors and then at the University of Wisconsin – Madison for his Masters. It was during his position as a bank examiner with the State of Wisconsin that he met his wife, Lori, at a disco club. Together they raised four children over the course of their almost 38-year marriage. Steven also worked for M&I Bank, Cuna Mutual, and various health insurance companies in Wisconsin and Michigan prior to his retirement.

