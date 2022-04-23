ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Berniece E. (Schou) Post

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – Berniece E. Post, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on May 24, 1927 in Madison, WI to parents, Werner and Isabel (Boness) Schou. She married her husband, Vernon, on October 23, 1948. They lived in Merrill, WI for...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Rita Meinholz

Rita S. Meinholz, age 88, was called to Eternal Life on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Sun Prairie Healthcare Center. She was born on March 28, 1934 in Sun Prairie, and was the daughter of Joseph and Thekla (Weber) Wagner. She married Robert Meinholz on June 21, 1955 in East Bristol.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Steven W. Sorenson

MADISON – Steven William Sorenson, 68, of Madison, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Wausau to James and Verene, the sixth of eight children. A graduate of Newman High School, he pursued his love of Economics and Business at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh for his Bachelors and then at the University of Wisconsin – Madison for his Masters. It was during his position as a bank examiner with the State of Wisconsin that he met his wife, Lori, at a disco club. Together they raised four children over the course of their almost 38-year marriage. Steven also worked for M&I Bank, Cuna Mutual, and various health insurance companies in Wisconsin and Michigan prior to his retirement.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Dorothy Ann Marie (Buch) Schambow

Dorothy Ann Marie (Buch) Schambow, 94, of Livingston, Wisconsin, formerly of Rewey died on December 13, 2021 at Edenbrook of Platteville, Wisconsin. Private family services will be April 30, 2022 at the Rewey Methodist Church. Pastor Clark Grosvenor will officiate. Burial will be at Bryn Zion Cemetery rural Rewey. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Belmont Convention Center from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Theresa, WI
Channel 3000

Evelyn C. Mercer

Evelyn C. Mercer, 80, of Lone Rock passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 due to complications of Alzheimers. She was born November 26, 1941 to LeVern “Bob” and Helen (Yanske) Stoltz. Evelyn graduated from Spring Green High School in 1959. While working at the Lone Rock Cafe she met her future husband, Milo Mercer, and the two were married on August 26, 1961.
LONE ROCK, WI
Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: ‘There’s No Place’

MILTON, Wis. — It’s not often that a high school in our area stages an original play, let alone one written by a former student, but that’s what’s happening this weekend at Milton High School. Michael Bruno goes backstage at the school’s production of “There’s No...
MILTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy