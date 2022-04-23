Thunder crowds bringing big business for downtown Louisville restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — With construction underway on a NuLu hotel, the ownership group has unveiled new renderings and details to share. Bunkhouse, an Austin, Texas-based hospitality brand owned by Standard International, announced the finalized elements of its new Louisville hotel Thursday. The hotel will be called Hotel Genevieve, and it will feature 122 rooms on six floors, according to a news release. The project is a $30 million endeavor located at 730 E. Market St. near the former Green Building.
