Ink Masters Tattoo Show in Beaumont draws award-winning artists

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christian Bell is a 10-year-old who has a knack for building things, and the project he entered is just one example of his interests in “DIY” projects and could very well lead to a future career.
A fourth-grader, who attends Gateway K-8 Environmental Learning Center in Homestead, has an interest in all kinds of hands-on activities.
Sunday Morning Science Lab April winner Christian Bell’s mechanical lock box. (CBS4)
The project he entered was a wooden lockbox.
He got the idea because he already owned a safe to store valuables in.
The one he owned was store-bought so he decided to take a...
Comments / 0