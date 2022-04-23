Ink Masters Tattoo Show in Beaumont draws award-winning artists

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christian Bell is a 10-year-old who has a knack for building things, and the project he entered is just one example of his interests in “DIY” projects and could very well lead to a future career. A fourth-grader, who attends Gateway K-8 Environmental Learning Center in Homestead, has an interest in all kinds of hands-on activities. Sunday Morning Science Lab April winner Christian Bell’s mechanical lock box. (CBS4) The project he entered was a wooden lockbox. He got the idea because he already owned a safe to store valuables in. The one he owned was store-bought so he decided to take a...

