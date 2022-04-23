ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

HS TRACK ROUNDUP: Legacy girls win 2 events to kick off area meet

 1 day ago
Christallynn Tate 08/25/2021 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

EL PASO – Legacy junior Leah Acosta won the girls discus with a mark of 143 feet, 10 inches, and Legacy senior Christallynn Tate finished first in the girls long jump (18-1) during Friday’s early field events at the District 1-6A/2-6A Area Track & Field Meet at Franklin High School.

It was the second straight year that Acosta won the discus at the area meet.

Midland ISD second-place finishers were Midland High’s Brielle Bracken in the girls triple jump (36-0), Midland High’s Thombias Moy in the boys triple jump (43-0) and Legacy’s Caleb Hardy in the boys pole vault (12-6).

Legacy’s Sydnee Patman placed third in the girls discus (108-6) and Midland High’s Taylor Gonzalez came in third in the long jump (17-8).

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the Region I-6A meet, April 29-30 at Maverick Stadium in Arlington.

District 1-6A/2-6A Area Track & Field Meet

Franklin High School, El Paso

Friday

Top 4 finishers advance to regional meet, April 29-30 in Arlington

Top 4 Midland ISD finishers only listed

Boys

Pole vault 2. Caleb Hardy, Legacy, 12 feet, 6 inches

Triple jump – 2. Thombias Moy, Midland, 43-0

Girls

Discus – 1. Leah Acosta, Legacy, 143-10; 3. Sydnee Patman, Legacy, 108-6

Triple jump – 2. Brielle Bracken, Midland, 36-0

Long jump – 1. Christallynn Tate, Legacy, 18-1; 3. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland, 17-8

BIG SPRING BOYS

WIN AREA MEET

LUBBOCK – The Big Spring boys edged Dumas, 128-126 in team points, to win the District 3-4A/4-4A Area Track & Field Meet, Thursday at Lowrey Field.

The Steers were led by Roman Perez, who won two events with the 3,200 meters (10 minutes, 17.91 seconds) and the 1,600 (4:47.70).

Big Spring also got first-place finishes from Braxton Pearson in the discus (156-0), the 400 relay team (42.66) of Vincent Ortiz, Chris Martinez, Gavin Greathouse and Sa’Quan Fizer, and Abram Jackson in the 100 meters (10.83).

The Lady Steers were led by Niomi Wines, who captured three golds. Wines won the high jump (5-2) and the 200 (25.34), while running the last leg of the 800 relay team that took gold with a time of 1:45.86.

The Big Spring girls finished second (87) to team champion Canyon (228).

The top four finishers moved onto the Region I-4A meet, April 29-30 at Lowrey Field.

District 3-4A/4-4A Area Track & Field Meet

Lowrey Field, Lubbock

Thursday

Top 4 finishers advance to regional meet, April 29-30 in Lubbock

Top 4 Big Spring finishers only listed

Boys

Team standings – 1. Big Spring 128; 2. Dumas 126; 3. Canyon 102; 4. San Angelo Lake View 68; 5. Snyder 56; 6. Pampa 35; 7. Sweetwater 24; 8. Levelland 22; 9. Perryton 21; 10. Borger 20; 11. Hereford 15; 12. Lubbock Estacado 3

3,200 – 1. Roman Perez 10 minutes, 17.91 seconds; 4. Isaac Gonzales 10:29.15

Discus – 1. Braxton Pearson 156-0

Long jump – 2. QT Lewis 21-11; 4. Sa’Quan Fizer 20-10 ½

Triple jump – 2. Isaiah Holloway 43-4 ¼

400 relay – 1. Big Spring (Vincent Ortiz, Chris Martinez, Gavin Greathouse, Fizer) 42.66

800 meters – 3. Adrian Solis 2:02.96

100 – 1. Abram Jackson 10.83

800 relay – 2. Big Spring (Jackson, Ortiz, Greathouse, Fizer) 1:28.74

400 – 3. Zeyire Franklin 50.84

200 – 2. Jackson 22.69

1,600 – 1. Perez 4:47.70

Girls

Team standings – 1. Canyon 228; 2. Big Spring 87; 3. Lubbock Estacado 73; 4. Dumas 51; 5. Hereford 48; 6. Pampa 42; 7. Sweetwater 31; 8. Borger 30; 9. Levelland 13; 10. San Angelo Lake View 10; 11. Perryton 5; 12. Snyder 2

High jump – 1. Niomi Wines 5-2

Long jump – 3. Wines 16-8

Pole vault – 4. Aolani Mendez 8-0

100 hurdles – 3. Alexa Mehan 16.39

800 relay – 1. Big Spring (Kylenna Hughes, Mia Bustamante, Kyla Mathews, Wines) 1:45.86

200 – 1. Wines 25.34

1,600 relay – 2. Big Spring (Mathews, Elisabeth Jones, Dorcas Jones, Wines) 4:09.47

