ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

O’Neil drives in four as Huskies top Cougars

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RptnR_0fHlUSD800

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – North Marion left Shinnston with a 14-7 win on Friday night.

The Huskies got up early against Lincoln, putting three runs on the board in the top of the first inning.

The Cougars answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 3-3 heading into the second.

North Marion went off from there, scoring three more runs in the second inning followed by a five-run fourth inning for the lead they never lost.

Alex O’Neil led the Huskies with 4 RBI on the night.

Cole Malnick was the winning pitcher, striking out nine batters on the bump for the Huskies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Indians put away Hawks in five innings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bridgeport put away University in five innings, 10-0 on Wednesday evening. The Indians and Hawks went scoreless through the first two innings but Bridgeport got hot in the top of the third. A six-run inning started as the Indians capitalized on two Hawks’ mistakes for an early lead. Then Bridgeport’s bats got […]
WDTV

Gold team boasts one-point win in annual Gold-Blue Spring Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU spring practices concluded with its annual Gold-Blue Spring Game Saturday, the Gold team finding itself winners. The Gold team got out to an early 15-0 lead - a touchdown from Lyn-J Dixon early in the game, followed by five points off an Aubrey Burks spring game-rule interception - but allowed 14 unanswered points from the Blue team in the second quarter before pulling ahead with a field goal at half.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shinnston, WV
Shinnston, WV
Sports
Metro News

New schedule format in place for WVSSAC State Basketball Tournaments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Starting in the 2022-2023 season, the WVSSAC State Basketball Tournaments will operate on a rotating schedule. For the first two editions of the four-class tournament in 2021 and 2022, the schedule was fixed and the championship games operated on the same schedule. As a result, all Class AAAA quarterfinal games were played on Thursday and teams needed to play three games over the final three days of the tournament.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln#Cougars#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Man pleads guilty in death of 50-day-old infant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man accused of killing a 50-day-old infant has pleaded guilty to the death of a child by abuse in Clarksburg. On April 19, Lucian Grayson, 19, of Mt. Clare, pleaded guilty to a single charge of death of a child by abuse in the killing of 50-day-old Rowan Grayson-Seech in exchange […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man facing drug charges after passing out in cemetery

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man was arrested after officers found drugs and messages on his phone about buying and selling meth. According to a criminal complaint, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Vista View Road in Kingwood where a man had been passed out in his […]
KINGWOOD, WV
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy