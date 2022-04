Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Brentford tonight in a crucial match in the Premier League top-four race. With Arsenal beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, the pressure will be on Antonio Conte’s side to get three points at the Brentford Community Stadium. LIVE! Follow the crucial Brentford vs Spurs clash Spurs saw their four-match winning run come to an end at home to Brighton last weekend as Leandro Trossard’s late goal secured a 1-0 win for the visitors. Christian Eriksen will be facing Tottenham for the first time since...

