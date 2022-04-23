ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks Comeback to Win Game Three Against Heat

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lV50_0fHlTfhU00

Trae Young gave the Hawks the lead with less than 5 seconds remaining.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Summary

What a night in Atlanta. The festivities got off to an inauspicious start when a suspicious package was found outside of the arena. Luckily the package was not explosive and was removed thanks to the Atlanta Police Department, K-9 Unit, and bomb squad safely.

After a lengthy delay, the crowd was rocking, and the Hawks were feeding off the fans' energy. However, a disastrous third quarter almost cost the Hawks the game and season.

The Heat outscored the Hawks 31-15 in the third quarter. They were led by sixth man Tyler Herro who provided 24 points. Jimmy Butler provided 20 points but wasn't nearly as scorching hot as he was in Game Two.

Somehow, the Hawks weathered the 21-point run by the Heat. Despite being down by 16 points, the Hawks chipped away at the lead throughout most of the second half. Delon Wright provided a huge veteran presence. Bogdan Bogdanovic got hot at the right time. And of course, Trae Young led the team with 24 points, 8 assists, and a game-winning shot with less than 5 seconds remaining in the game.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said, "Our backs were against the wall, and one thing that we talked about is being calm. In that fourth quarter, we got to get back to calm."

When asked about the final offensive possession, McMillan said, "Basically it was like, 'Go.'" McMillan continued, "When the big moment came, he had the last possession, he made it happen."

Trae Young said of the final play, "I didn't have any doubt if I shot it I was going to make it. But I was really trying to make the right read. I was driving to the middle and waiting to see if somebody helps and I was going, to be honest, find a shooter if they helped. Or if they didn't help, I was going to get to the basket. I was able to get to the basket and get my floater."

Game Four is in Atlanta on Sunday night. It's another must-win game for the Hawks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 24 PTS, 8 REB

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 18 PTS, 8 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 17 PTS

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro - 24 PTS, 7 REB

Jimmy Butler - 20 PTS, 10 REB

Max Strus - 20 PTS, 1 REB

Recommended For You

Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Worse Than Russell Westbrook

Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter

Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: `I'll Make The Next One'

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler finished with a near triple-double in Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, but will be most remembered for missing the shot on the final possession. Down by one, Butler misfired on a 3-point shot at the buzzer that allowed the Hawks to steal a 111-110...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Nate Mcmillan
CBS Sports

Heat vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 3 best bets from model on 86-56 run

The Atalanta Hawks face the Miami Heat in a pivotal Game 3 matchup on Friday evening. Miami upended Atlanta in Game 2, riding an explosive Jimmy Butler performance to victory. The Heat won both games at home, and the Hawks host Game 3 in Atlanta needing a victory. If the Hawks can't put together a win at home, their bid to return to the Eastern Conference finals looks all but lost.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police
CBS Sports

Heat vs. Hawks Game 4 prediction, pick, TV channel, NBA playoffs live stream, how to watch online

After dropping the first two games of the series to the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks bounced back at home in Game 3 and pulled out a tough 111-110 victory. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with 24 points and eight assists. With the win, the Hawks avoided falling into a historically insurmountable 3-0 hole. Instead, the series now sits at a much more manageable 2-1. In Game 4 on Sunday night, the Hawks will look to even up the series at home before heading back to Miami for Game 5.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Falter Late in Game 3 Loss To The Atlanta Hawks

At one point, the Miami Heat appeared they were headed to a 3-0 series lead. And then they reverted to their late-game struggles from the past. The Heat rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit with a 21-0 run midway through the third quarter only to fall 111-110 Friday against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of their first-round Eastern Conference series. The Heat are still ahead 2-1 in the series.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Heat get brutal Kyle Lowry injury update in Game 3 vs. Hawks

Kyle Lowry has been officially ruled out for the rest of Game 3 of the Miami Heat’s playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks because of a leg injury. Lowry left in the third quarter with what the team said is a left leg injury. Minutes later, the Heat declared him out for the remainder of the contest.
MIAMI, FL
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
802
Followers
561
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy