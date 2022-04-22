Peoria Rivermen stay alive with frenzied Game 2 playoff win over rival Quad City

PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen had a debt to pay, and now their emotional bank, and the SPHL semifinal series with Quad City, are all even.

The Rivermen opened with a frenzied pace in the first seven minutes and never slowed down on the way to a 5-1 victory in Game 2 of the SPHL semifinals before 2,221 at Carver Arena.

That tied the series and set up a decisive Game 3 in which both teams will face elimination on Saturday in Carver Arena.

It was a stunning turnaround from Peoria's Game 1 loss at Quad City, where the Rivermen looked lifeless.

"I think we owed it to ourselves, to repay each other and owed it to the organization and to Peoria fans," Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman said. "We were embarrassed in Game 1."

Rivermen and SPHL Rookie of the Year Marcel Godbout notched two goals, SPHL MVP Alec Baer had a goal and an assist and Peoria dominated Quad City to tie the series.

Pride, and a shot off goalie's head

The Rivermen played at a blistering pace and intensity in the first seven minutes unmatched at the SPHL level, and had a multitude of scoring chances that left Quad City lucky to get out of the period down just one.

The crowd bought in, raising the emotional temperature in the building while sounding far larger than its announced size.

"That crowd, the ooh and the ahh that big crowds do during close plays in a game, that was so exciting for us, it was just so much energy," Rivermen coach Jean-Guy Trudel said. "They were ready for us and we gave them what they wanted.

"Our team found its pride, remembered what it is playing for. We played like we cared."

The Rivermen broke through for a 1-0 lead at 15:05 of the first period when Godbout came out of the penalty box, banked the puck off the sideboards and deked around defenseman David Brancik.

Godbout steamed down the right side of the zone and launched a bad-angle shot from the right endline that banked in off Brkin.

"He (Brkin) thought I was going to pass because we had Ernie (Jordan Ernst) driving toward the net," Godbout said. "So he moved a little and left some room there. I shot it and it actually bounced in off his head.

"We knew this game was do-or-die, we gave it everything we had."

How they opened breathing space

The Rivermen stunned Quad City for a 2-0 lead just 28 seconds into the second period when Hagaman raced to the left circle, turned, and passed to defenseman Zach Wilkie, who slipped a backhander from between the hashmarks past Brkin for the game-winner.

A few minutes later Peoria was two-on-none at the doorstep, and Brkin dropped down and his mask dislodged as the puck trickled wide of the right post. That stopped play with a whistle.

The Rivermen continued pressure in waves and took a 3-0 lead at 11:02 as Baer faked Tommy Tsicos out of position, walked deep into the left circle and snapped across Brkin and into top right corner.

"I came in around the slot there, and pulled up and had space," Baer said. "I tried a snap to the far side and it worked.

"We were disappointed with how flat we came out in Game 1, and we just weren't going to let that happen again."

Putting the game away

The Storm got on the board at 16:01 of the second period when former Rivermen center Connor Fries had two rebound chances at the net and put the second one past goaltender Jack Berry to close within 3-1.

But the Rivermen stretched their lead to 4-1 on a power play at 3:06 of the third period when Godbout, parked in the left circle, one-timed a pass from Baer past Brkin.

Quad City pulled Brkin for an extra attacker with over four minutes left, and Peoria defenseman Lordanthony Grissom lobbed the puck the length of the ice, from his own right corner, to add an empty-netter at 16:01.

Now the series comes down to a decisive Game 3 on Saturday in Carver Arena.

Can the Rivermen do it again?

River Readings

The Rivermen team offices in the Civic Center will open at 9 a.m. Saturday for ticket sales. You can purchase in person, or by calling the team at (309) 676-1040. The Civic Center box office will not open until 90 minutes before the 7:15 p.m. game Saturday. ... Rivermen defenseman Brandon Rumble joined the lineup for Game 2, his first action of the postseason. ... The Rivermen scratched winger Robert Holyoke and put winger Cayden Cahill back into the lineup. ... The Rivermen are 111-110 all-time in the playoffs during their 40-year franchise history. ... The Rivermen hold the top three spots in SPHL playoff scoring, with Alec Baer at eight points (and a league-best five goals), captain Alec Hagaman at seven points and rookie defenseman Lordanthony Grissom at seve points. ... Rivermen goaltender Jack Berry dropped his goals-against to 2.19 and raised his saves rate to .930. ... Quad City goaltender Baily Brkin is at 2.21 goals-against and a .928 saves rate. ... The ice seemed soft in Game 2, and pucks bounced a lot, particularly in the Zamboni end.

