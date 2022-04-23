ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Local football legend passes after single-vehicle rollover

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

WALL, Texas – Local football legend Clayton Weishuhn was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday, April 22 according to state troopers.

Investigators say that Weishuhn had lost his life after his vehicle had rolled at Mikulik and Walling Pecan on the southeast side of San Angelo.

Remembering the career of Clayton Weishuhn
Clayton Weishun On His Playing Days 02-01-15

Weishuhn played football at Wall before graduating to play at Angelo State University. After playing for ASU, he continued his football career in the NFL for the New England Patriots.

