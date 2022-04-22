Friday's HS sports highlights: Strasburg softball now 10-1 after win at Claymont

Maggie Richards went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as Strasburg improved to 10-1 after an 8-4 Inter-Valley Conference crossover softball win over Claymont at Uhrichsville Friday night.

Emma Gilkerson added a double and single, Audrey Allensworth posted a double and single and two RBIs and Hayley Reiger had two singles and a walk.

Lauren Harvey got the pitching win giving up three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in four innings. Amelia Spidell pitched the last three innings, giving up an unearned run with seven strikeouts.

Lexi Greer went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and three RBIs and Lily Cox was 2 for 2 with a home run.

Indian Valley 10, Central Catholic 0

Cam Enos earned the pitching win and Gabby Meade hit a home run and single and Corra Love added to singles as host Indian Valley blanked Tuscarawas Central Catholic in an IVC crossover contest.

The Braves are 12-2 overall and 7-0 in the IVC South.

Garaway 17, Malvern 0

Garaway kept the momentum going with an IVC crossover win in five innings of play over the visiting Malvern Hornets.

Isabelle Tetreault got the start in the circle and pitched three innings. She ended with no hits, seven strikeouts, and one walk. Lexy Troyer came in and pitched two innings. She ended with two hits allowed and one strikeout.

Meghan Petitte led the hitters with a double, home run and four RBIs, while Faith Windle had two singles and three RBIs and Amia Proper added two singles and two RBIs.

Conotton Valley 19, Hiland 6

Conotton Valley's Masy Baker and Ellie Bower combined in the circle for a five-inning IVC North win at Hiland.

Offensively, Chloe Stuber and Ellie Bower had three hits each. Baker and Kelsey Edie each had two hits. Daphne Stuber, Delaney Peters, Jordyn Braun, Miley Galigher, Katie Schaar, Aubrey Imes, and Kiera Turek all added a hit each for a team effort of 17 hits.

Sandy Valley 14, Buckeye Trail 13

Host Sandy Valley scored two times in the bottom of the seventh for a wild IVC win over Buckeye Trail on the Cardinals Senior Night.

Amber Ward drove in four runs with a home run and triple and Alli Neary, Lizzie Pomesky and winning pitcher McKenna Burk each added two RBIs for the Cards (4-8, 3-6).

Ridgewood 17, East Canton 5

Ava Kulbacki and Tarryn Morris knocked in three runs apiece to lead the host Generals (3-8) to an IVC crossover win.

Morris' two-run single highlighted a three-run first inning. Kulbacki brought home two runs with a single in a six-run third, while Maggie Shannon ripped a RBI double and Morris, Kylah Patterson and Carah Mladek hit RBI singles during an eight-run fourth.

Kulbacki threw all five innings for the win, allowing five runs, one earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. She also went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Shannon also had three hits and Patterson and Morris collected two each.

John Glenn 12, River View 2

The host Muskies used an 8-run fifth to move to 11-1 overall and 9-1 in the Muskingum Valley League Big School Division after a five-inning mercy.

Brynna Wolford and Bella Birkhimer hit two-run singles in the fifth, Ryann Snider added a run-scoring triple and Hannah Bendle singled home Snider to cap the mercy.

Bendle went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and earned the win in the circle, giving up two unearned runs on three hits with four strikeouts in four innings. Snider also had three hits and scored three times in the win.

Bridgette Bible took the loss, surrendering eight runs on seven hits in four-plus innings, while Quinn Hoy tripled and doubled with a RBI and Raelee McPeak singled for the Lady Bears (2-10, 1-8).

West Holmes 15, Orrville 2

Kenzie Woods went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Ally Ogi added three RBIs with a pair of hits as West Holmes routed Orrville for a non-conference victory.

Felicity Cline also drove in three runs for the winners, while Meghan Casey had two RBIs, Peyton Carathers had a single, double and three runs scored and Avery Yoder posted a double.

Addison Yoder got the pitching win with six strikeouts.

Crooksville 10, Coshocton 0

Winning pitcher Gracie Peck tossed a three-hitter with six strikeouts, as the Ceramics moved to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in the MVL.

Baseball

Claymont 4, Strasburg 2

Claymont recorded its first win of the season with an IVC crossover victory at Strasburg.

Cooper Nalley recorded his first varsity pitching victory with a complete game and 10 strikeouts, while Jagger Morrison hit two singles and drove in three runs and Keaton Host with an RBI double for the Mustangs, who were considered the home team.

Nordonia 3, Hiland 1

Zach Whetzel went the distance in a dominant performance on the mound as he allowed one hit and struck out four in Nordonia's win over Hiland at Canal Park in Akron.

Dom Perrine and Jared Zender drove in runs at the plate for the winners.

Coby Yoder drove in the lone run for the Hawks.

Garaway 5, Sandy Valley 2

Garaway beat Sandy Valley at Sugarcreek for an IVC South win.

Alexander Roden picked up the win by going five innings and Andon Keller picked up the save throwing the final two innings.

Cameron Coblentz lead the Pirate offense with a double, single and two RBIs. Payton Keller had two singles as well. Doran Mast scored twice for the Pirates as he walked three times.

Garaway improves to 6-3, 2-3 and Sandy Valley falls to 4-7.

The Garaway JV improved to 5-2 after a 4-3 win at Tusky Valley.

Indian Valley 10, Central Catholic 0

Tanyon McComb didn't allow a single run as Indian Valley defeated Tuscarawas Central Catholic in an IVC crossover.

McComb allowed just two hits.

Indian Valley (12-1) put up five runs in the fourth inning. The Braves offense in the inning came from singles by Rafe Bonifay and Cole Lancaster, a walk by McComb, and by Brogan Burcher.

Indian Valley totaled seven hits. Lancaster and Bonifay each collected multiple hits.

Fairless 10, Mansfield Christian 0

Ethan Lautzenheiser threw his second no-hitter of the season as Fairless won its second game of the season to improve to 2-5.

Lautzenheiser helped his cause with a single, double and two RBIs. Justin Burkett also had two hits for the Falcons.

Conotton Valley 13, Newcomerstown 2

Winning Brett Putnam hit two doubles and a single and drove in four runs to lead host Conotton Valley to an IVC North win over Newcomerstown.

Brooks Bower also had three hits for the Rockets, who scored 12 of their 13 runs in the second and third innings.

Carrollton 13, United 0

Carrollton'[posted a two-hit, five-inning shutout of visiting United Local.

Isaac Moore and Cayden Smith each drove in three runs for the Warriors. Winning pitcher Cayden Rininger and Brody Wade each added two RBIs.

John Glenn 7, River View 3

One bad inning haunted River View on Friday night.

Blade Barclay belted a two-run home run in the first inning, and the Muskies plated five in the second, thanks to a pair of Black Bear errors, to build a 7-0 lead.

It was too much to overcome for visiting River View in a 7-3 loss in a Muskingum Valley League Big School Division contest.

River View coach Todd Liberatore applauded his pitcher's effort despite the early deficit. He also commended his squad for battling back, as Cruz Mobley ended the no-hitter with a solo blast to right field in the fifth.

The Black Bears (5-6, 5-4) loaded the bases in the sixth on singles by Slater Sampsel, Bryson Fry and Brody Shrimplin. Sampsel scored on Owen Emig's fielder's choice and Fry came home on an error during a pickoff play at first.

Coshocton 25, Crooksville 4

The visiting Redskins (5-4, 5-3) trailed 4-1 entering the fifth before scoring 24 runs over the final two innings of a MVL Small School Division win.

Blake Alexander's two-run single put Coshocton up 5-4 in the sixth and Colton Conkle added a two-run single in the frame.

It allowed Coby Moore to earn the win in relief, as he fanned three and allowed one hit over the final 1 2/3 innings.

Travin Berry singled and knocked in four runs, Kobe Rust, Conkle and Alexander each had two hits and three RBIs, Hudson Wesney singled and knocked in three runs and Zach Jennings doubled and scored for the Redskin offense.

Austin Love had two hits and scored twice for the Ceramics (2-8, 1-8), and Daniel Chapman took the loss, giving up seven runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ridgewood 4, East Canton 2

Winning pitcher Andy Troyer struck out nine and gave up four hits in a complete game effort for the Generals (4-4) in an Inter-Valley Conference crossover.

The Ridgewood offense provided early support. Kauelen Smith scored on an error on Cohen Cabot's groundball with two outs in the second, while Troyer came home on a Smith groundout, Alex Stroup singled home Zander Stroup, and Chase Booth scored on an error in a three-run third.

Alex and Zander Stroup each had two hits for the Generals.

Chase Vacco allowed six hits and struck out four in a complete game loss, while Simeon Snyder connected on a two-run homer in the fourth for the Hornets.

Track and field

Indian Valley vs. Harrison Central

Indian Valley swept a dual meet against Harrison Central as the boys won 107-30 while the girls won 95-42.

For the Indian Valley boys, the 4x800 team of Isaac Klaserner, Kolton Smith, Max Kinsey, Joe Carlisle won with a time of 9:25. Kolton Thomas won the 110 Hurdles with a time of 15.77. David Adams won the 100 Dash in 11.31. Adams also won pole vault with a height of 15’6. Joe Carlisle was victorious in two individual events: the 1600 (4:56), and the high jump (5’8). Evan Broome won the 400 dash in 57.84, Moss Alford won the 300 hurdles in 48.53, Xander Heil won the 800 in 2:08, and Gage Woods won the 3200 in 11:45. The 4x200 relay of Eric Golder, Remmy Myers, Owen Fockler, Benaiah Klaserner we’re victorious in 1:39.48. Golder also won the 200 dash in 23.94. The group of Caden Vosick, Landon McPeek, Parker Quillin, and Cody Hickenbottom won the 4x100 with a time of 51.26. Max Steed, Evan Broome, Isaac Klaserner, Remmy Myers won the 4x400 in 3:48.

For Harrison Central, Malcomb won the long jump with a distance of 16-5, while teammates Cope and Boals won the discus and shot put, with throws of 132-10 and 45-0 respectively.

On the girls side, Indian Valley won the following events: Laynee McDaniel in the 100 (14.14), Rylee Raymond in the 1600 (5:54), Alisha Shaw in the 400 (1:06) and the 200 (29.05), Brooklyn Myers in the 300 hurdles (53.83), Micayela Plants in the 800 (2:35), Sophia Cox in discus (94-5), Emma Sprowl in shot put (30-11), Bre Taylor in high jump (4-8), and Laynee McDaniel in pole vault (9-0). The relay team of Plants, Shaw, Taylor, and Myers won the 4x800 in 11:34. Steph Lute, Chloe Erb, Ellie Stidd, and Laynee McDaniel won the 4x100. Shaw, Raymond, Taylor, and Plants won the 4x400 in 4:30.

For Harrison Central, Goudy won long jump with a distance of 13-9 and the 100 hurdles in 17.94. Harrison Central’s 4x200 team also won in 2:00.

East Palestine Relays

The Carrollton boys were the team runners up and the girls finished fourth in the 10-team field at the East Palestine Relays.

Brock Smith individually won the long Jump as he led a true team effort for the team hardware.

Green Twilight Relays

Dover competed in the Green Twilight Relays to much success.

The results of the meet this was a combine team score with the boys and girls combing for second place.

Winners for the boys were: Discus relay of Ryan McVicker, Parker Newland, Trey Charlton; Shot relay of McVicker, Charlton, Carson Miller; High jump relay of Joey Farthing, Egidio DiFazio, Will Frautschy; Long jump relay of Farthing, Eric Smith, Isaac Blickensderfer.

The girls first place relays were: Pole vault relay: Reis Johnson, Naomi Klaserner, Alina Cotlet; Shuttle Hurdles: Alyssa Feller, Meghan McCrate, Emilyn Feller, Sophia Bielski; Distance Medley: Sydney Stevenson, Bielski, Amaya Baumberger, Carley Noretto; 4x100: Camryn Albaugh, Emilyn Feller, Erin Brogan, Maria Alberts.

Boys tennis

Hiland 4, Massillon 1

Hiland improved to 7-0 after a win at Massillon.

Indian Creek 4, Claymont 1

Koi Preston had the lone win for Claymont in a loss to Indian Creek as defeated Anthony Capaldi at No. 1 singles.