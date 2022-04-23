Finnish acapella group joins Sioux City Symphony Orchestra for performance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — They say disco is dead, but this weekend one legendary disco group’s music is coming to Siouxland.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra is welcoming the group “Rajaton” who perform ABBA’s discography for Saturday’s concert called “The Music of ABBA”.

The Finnish group said they are excited to visit Siouxland for the first time.

“We consider ourselves really lucky because we always get the completely best out of all places. We meet wonderful people, then we meet all the most gifted musicians that we get to sing and play with. So I think we are super grateful and happy,” said the group.

This is Rajaton’s 25th year touring together. They also perform the music of Queen and the Beatles.

