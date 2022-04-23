Divers create petition to stop classes at Jacksonville diving school following drowning

A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
New analysis has determined that a mistake made by a ride operator led to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. On Monday, officials announced findings from a forensic analysis that determined improper adjustments to a safety feature caused Sampson to fall out of a free-fall ride and plunge to his death last month, HuffPost reported.
A group of Black students at the University of Pennsylvania was reportedly hit with eggs and homophobic slurs during a Spring Fling party. On Wednesday, members of the school’s Black student group UMOJA and the Black Student League (BSL) met with the Penn administration to discuss the incident, The Daily Pennsylvanian reports. The complaints come from an April 9 party organized by Black students at a rowhome near the campus.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — There are few homes available, with many people looking to buy or rent. It’s the right set up for scammers to roll out the welcome mat and take your money, according to realtors. Kathleen Floryan is a realtor in St. Johns County for eXe...
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Edward James Rivenburg who was last seen on April 17 at 44455 Commanchee Road in Callahan. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and baggy shorts with rubber boots. NCSO said he might be...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Officials have reported a swimmer who went missing at Huguenot Memorial Park has died Saturday afternoon. The age of the swimmer was 20-years-old while the identity of the missing person is currently unknown. The swimmer was first reported missing by their two friends. Sources say...
Ma’kala Davis doesn’t take classes at Ocoee High School. But the versatile junior represents the Knights in track and field and she’s one of the big reasons Ocoee is enjoying a historic 2022 season. Davis joined the program as a ninth-grader and is one of the team leaders even though she takes her classes at a small private school, Victory Christian of Orlando. “I feel a part of the team ...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Two football-frenzied states with an already famous rivalry are raising the stakes. The inaugural Georgia-Florida Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports was announced at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick Thursday. That’s where the event will pit 14 teams from the neighboring states against each other in a three-day celebration of high school football from September 8-10. News4JAX, Airstream Ventures, High School 9:12 and Gemstone Media, Inc. are proud to partner in the event.
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Two local brothers pulled three people from the grips of a rip current Thursday at Atlantic Beach. Kevin and Jimmy Partel, two brothers from St. Augustine, said it was just another ordinary day at work repairing dunes at Atlantic Beach when the day took a turn -- turning into a rescue mission.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday was move out day for residents at America’s Best Inn, but not by choice. A notice was given to tenants by America's Best Inn only one day prior, telling them to leave by Friday, but for many, that's not enough time to make plans.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A swimmer has been rescued from strong riptides in the Atlantic Ocean off Hanna Park, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. A spokesperson for JFRD has stated the patient was transported to the local hospital. The age of the child, gender, and condition were...
UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir and football coach Gus Malzahn are hitting the road next month for the annual ChargeOn Tour, which added a city back after dropping to just four last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the tour begins in Tampa on May 6 before heading to Fort Lauderdale the next day. Two weeks later, the tour picks up in Port Canaveral on May 24 and ends the month ...
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — A young girl is the first to do it. The first girl to reach the highest level in Code Ninjas, a program to teach kids coding in over 500 locations around the world, is Camryn Roberts. She's lives in St. Johns County and goes to...
