Divers create petition to stop classes at Jacksonville diving school following drowning

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Two football-frenzied states with an already famous rivalry are raising the stakes. The inaugural Georgia-Florida Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports was announced at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick Thursday. That’s where the event will pit 14 teams from the neighboring states against each other in a three-day celebration of high school football from September 8-10. News4JAX, Airstream Ventures, High School 9:12 and Gemstone Media, Inc. are proud to partner in the event.

2 DAYS AGO