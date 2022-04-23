Friday night WARM-UP!

It’s 10 p.m. Friday – and it’s 71° in the Quad Cities right now!

This is the warmest it’s been all day long, now that a warm front has officially lifted through the area.

Saturday delivers the warmest weather we’ve had since early October!

We’re heading for a Saturday high of 82°. And it comes with some sunshine to boot. There will be a bit of a wind though, from the South of course.

