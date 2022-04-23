Friday night WARM-UP!
It’s 10 p.m. Friday – and it’s 71° in the Quad Cities right now!
This is the warmest it’s been all day long, now that a warm front has officially lifted through the area.
Saturday delivers the warmest weather we’ve had since early October!
We’re heading for a Saturday high of 82°. And it comes with some sunshine to boot. There will be a bit of a wind though, from the South of course.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.
Comments / 0