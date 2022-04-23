Pueblo West Fire Department to host Wildfire Preparedness Event
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo West Fire Department will be hosting a wildfire preparedness community event on April 30th from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Pueblo West Shrine Club.
“We hope to provide community members with resources and tips to help them create a defensible space on their property,” said JJ King, Division Chief. “We encourage residents to come by and learn more about wildfire safety and how to prepare themselves for a crisis situation.”
Community members are encouraged to attend and hear from local fire experts on being prepared for a wildfire and ways to mitigate their homes.
