Lubbock, TX

Pratt: Thoughts on conservation and praying for rain in West Texas

By By Beth Pratt
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 1 day ago
“Raindrops keep fallin' ...” or so we hope in order that the cotton can be planted in May. At least on Tuesday morning of this week, I could actually see and hear raindrops hit the skylights.

Unfortunately, I could count them, too, which means the cloud was not going to linger in our vicinity long enough to leave anything but a tease or better still, a promise.

While it is true that irrigation wells are already at work, the electricity or other fuels are an expensive alternative to rain.

We are well aware that water-tables are dropping in West Texas as drought continues to visit frequently. Cry “climate change” if you must, but recorded history tells us that “change” is a constant in this area. We are grateful that we haven't had a severe storm.

What really has changed is the settlement of the open, grass-covered table-top lands. From our house, we can drive about 35 miles to see descendants of buffalo that once ate the grasses and drank water from small streams atop the caprock countryside.

Animals, Native Americans and early settlers also, huddled in canyons for winter protection from howling northers and ice storms. Fire, set off by lightening or camp fire carelessness, was among the great dangers to early settlement on the plains.

Today, we are so sheltered by advances in addressing our comfort levels that we some-times forget that nature still plays a key role in our survival, including our ability to make a living for our families. Comfort comes with cost.

Conservation is a necessity in our semi-arid region. We rejoice that the city of Lubbock continues to grow, but we are also aware that if we expect good results from healthy, thriving businesses we also have responsibility for understanding our environmental challenges, the primary issue being long-term access to water.

How easily our attitudes turn into expectations as we enjoy our creaturely comforts of heating and cooling, fueled by electricity, natural gas and older coal-fueled plants. While wind farm generation of power is helpful when all is well, it is also dependent on standard fuels that power generation plants when weather conditions change. If the wind isn't blowing, the wind farm isn't producing. Remember that state-wide ice storm?

In the 30th chapter of wise words, the biblical Proverbs, is a message from Agur, son of Jakeh: The writer calls himself stupid, with no understanding or wisdom, adding,

“and I don't know much about God, the Holy One.

Who has gone up to heaven and come back down?

Who can hold the wind in his hand?

Who can gather up the waters in his coat?

Who has decided where the ends of the earth will be?

What is his name? And what is his son's name?

Surely, you know?

“Every word of God can be trusted.

He protects those who come to him for safety.

Do not add to his words. … I ask two things from you Lord. …

don't make me either rich or poor. Just give me enough food for each day. If I have too much, I might reject you. I might say, 'I don't know the Lord.' If I am poor, I might steal. Then I would disgrace the name of my God.” (NCV)

Life will always have its challenges, giving us ample opportunity to display both the worst and the best of human capability.

Whatever the future brings, may we look to our Creator with thanksgiving as we consider God's gift of rebirth that we may rebuild a climate of forgiveness as we have been loved and forgiven. Every Sunday Christians gather to worship is an Easter celebration.

Beth Pratt retired as religion editor from the Avalanche-Journal after 25 years. You can email her at beth.pratt@cheerful.com.

