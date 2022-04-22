ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Coombes throws another shutout as LCU beats UTPB

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Ethan Coombes threw his third complete-game shutout in his past six starts, this one a one-hitter, and No. 23 Lubbock Christian University was a 10-0 winner Saturday in the first game of a home doubleheader against the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

Coombes (6-3) struck out 10 and walked three in the seven-inning Lone Star Conference game at Hays Field.

In March, the righthander from Roswell (N.M.) Goddard threw a four-hitter against Texas A&M-Kingsville and a three-hitter against St. Edward's, and in February he went the first five innings of a combined six-hit shutout with Tyler Hardwick.

Carson Ogilvie hit a two-run single in the fourth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth, helping LCU (31-13, 29-13) win its second in a row in the four-game series against UTPB (12-31, 11-31). The series finale is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Jarred Gibson's RBI double in the second inning gave LCU a 1-0 lead. The Chaps also got RBI singles from Mason Donohoe, Caden Hensley and George Mendazona and a run-scoring double from Luis Navarro.

In the Friday night series opener, LCU run-ruled UTPB 18-6, getting three RBI apiece from Eduardo Acosta, Donohoe and Ogilvie.

LCU starter Armando Valle (2-0) gave up gave up two-run homers in the first to Garret Thornton and Gabriel Morin, putting the Chaps into a 4-0 hole six batters into the game. Valle settled down and struck out 11 in six innings.

LCU stormed back with runs in all but one inning, including four runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and seven in the fifth. The game ended by run rule in the seventh.

Acosta went 4 for 5 with an RBI triple and a two-run double in the seven-run fourth. Navarro, Larry Leitha and Ogilvie finished with two hits apiece.

LCU softball

No. 14 Lubbock Christian University will try to hang on to a share of second place and put pressure on the Lone Star Conference leaders when the Lady Chaps host St. Edward's in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday at the newly renamed Maner Park.

LCU (34-8, 20-6) and  No. 15 Oklahoma Christian (36-10, 20-6) are two games behind the LSC leader, top-ranked UT Tyler (36-4, 22-4). UT Tyler hosts a doubleheader Sunday against Cameron, and Oklahoma Christian has a doubleheader Tuesday at Texas A&M-Commerce.

St. Edward's (18-22, 9-17) has lost five games in a row.

Among the Lady Chaps' top weapons are Kasey Flores (.336 average, 15 home runs, 45 runs batted in), Tyla Lee (.400-8-42) and Brooke Makemson (.348-9-40).

LCU pitcher Taylor Franco (18-3, 1.78 earned-run average) shares the conference lead in pitching victories and forms a one-two for the Lady Chaps with Maxine Valdez (11-3, 2.22).

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Coombes throws another shutout as LCU beats UTPB

