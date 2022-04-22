ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson baseball wins ninth-straight in sweep of Madison

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago
MADISON TWP. — The Hudson baseball team won its eighth and ninth-straight games Friday as it swept Madison in a non-conference doubleheader, 4-0 and 3-2.

In Game 1, the Tigers (10-1) posted a shutout while using a pair of pitchers. Blake Tremaine went four innings and struck out three while Kannon Marry tossed three innings and struck out five.

Tremaine, along with Anthony Arredondo and Payton Rogers all drove in a run.

Miles Frank had a pair of hits for the Trojans (2-6) while Pierson Parkhurst went 4 1/3 innings and struck out two.

Evan Topps went 4 2/3 innings for Hudson in Game 2 and struck out two while Rogers, Marry and Ambrose Horwath drove in the runs.

Walker Claibrone had a pair of hits for Madison as did Xavier Rodriguez and Frank. Rodriguez went six inning and struck out two.

The Trojans out hit the Tigers in both games.

Clinton at Adrian (DH): At Adrian, the Redwolves and Maples split a non-conference doubleheader with Clinton taking Game 1, 6-2, and Adrian winning Game 2, 10-7 in six innings due to darkness.

Ethan Herington went the distance in Game 1 while Nik Shadley and Landon Busz led the offense.

Solomon Hiatt hit a double for the Maples while Brendan Howard drove in both runs.

In Game 2, Clinton went up 7-0, but Adrian rallied for the next 10 runs. Tyler Bruggeman hit a double while Tristan Hayes, Gunner Lansdell, and Joelden Griffin all had big hits to put the Maples out in front.

Tristan Hayes got the save while Gunner Lansdell struck out seven and got the win.

Tecumseh 4, Pinckney 0: At Tecumseh, Tecumseh completed a Southeastern Conference White Division sweep against the Pirates.

Wyatt Harkness went six innings and gave up three hits and two walks while striking out four. Max Bledsoe tossed an inning and struck out two.

Jake Burns went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run.

"Offense was tough tonight as both pitchers did a good job keeping each team off balance," said head coach Tom Bullinger. "Our defense played very well, turning a few double plays to keep Pinckney off the scoreboard. Wyatt battled on the mound for us and gave us a chance. We had a few big hits from Jake and Matt (Samborski) as well. We need to keep working to keep improving."

Ida at Britton Deerfield (DH): At Britton, the Patriots split a pair of non-conference games against the Bluestreaks as BD lost Game 1, 15-7, before taking Game 2, 7-3.

Ryan Good tossed four innings and struck out two while Gavin Shroen went three innings in Game 1.

Nico Johnson had three hits while Hunter Wynn drove in two runs.

In Game 2, Keegan Bush got the win as he went five innings and struck out one.

Mason Mueller got two hits and drove in two runs in the win.

Manchester 8, Addison 4: At Manchester, the Panthers had nine hits, but were unable to top the Flying Dutchmen in Cascades Conference play.

Brody Gramm, Drew Spink and Nick Trumble all had two hits with Spink and Trumble each driving in a run.

Trumble went 4 2/3 innings and struck out five.

Addison led 4-3 after plating four runs in the top of the fourth before Manchester plated two in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Blissfield at Clinton (DH): At Clinton, the Redwolves picked up a Lenawee County Athletic Association sweep as they beat Royals, 6-2 and 9-4.

Sydney Schuler went the distance in Game 1, giving up three hits and walking three while striking out six.

Noelle Riley had a double while Davia Welch had two hits with an RBI.

Karis Weirich took the loss as she went six innings and struck out six while giving up seven hits.

Maddie Peterson and Bella Treloar each had two hits and an RBI.

Kendall Phillip got the win for the Redwolves in Game 2 as she went 3 1/3 innings and gave up four hits, one walk and a strikeout. Taryn Hernandez went 2 2/3 innings and gave up two hits and a walk while striking out four for a save.

Kyleigh Ramos drove in three runs, including a two-run double, Riley went 2-for-4 and Hernandez hit an RBI triple.

Treloar went five innings in the circle while Alexis O'Brien had two hits for the Royals.

Hudson at Madison (DH): At Madison Twp., the Tigers picked up a non-conference sweep of the Trojans as they won 7-4 and 16-14.

Camryn Raper delivered the big blow for Hudson (7-3) with a 3-run home run as she went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Lauren Hill got the win as she gave up the four runs, three earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out five.

Anessa Cantu took the loss as she gave up five earned runs, on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three. Caylan Sower and Harley Russell each went 2-for-4 for Madison (2-5).

Game 2 was a slugfest that went nine innings as Hudson Jozlyn Webers led the Tigers as she went 3-for-4 while Bryanna Borck and Raper each hit doubles in the win.

Teagan Arredondo got the win as she gave up seven earned runs, on eight hits and eight walks while striking out five.

Micajah Briggs got the start for the Trojans as she went six innings and gave up eight runs, on seven hits and eight walks while striking out one. Cantu took the loss as she went three innings and gave up eight runs, five earned, on four hits and a walk while striking out two.

Russell was 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and three runs while Melena Villegas was 2-for-4 with a run and two walks.

Jackson Lumen Christi at Britton Deerfield (DH): At Britton, the Patriots improved to 4-5 on the season as they picked up a non-conference sweep.

BD beat the Titans in Game 1, 4-2, before taking Game 2 in six innings, 16-6.

Black Bat Showcase at Addison: At Addison, the Panthers split a pair of games at their Black Bat Showcase as they lost to Summerfield, 12-5, before beating East Jackson, 9-6.

Kahlen Wheaton took the loss in Game 1 as she went 1 1/3 innings and gave up seven runs, on five hits and a strikeout.

The Panthers plated all five runs in the fourth inning where Lexi Patterson, Isabelle Patterson and Mae Patterson all drove in a run.

Addison got the win in Game 2 with Lexi Patterson delivering a big two-run double in the fifth to give the Panthers a 5-4 lead. Alisha Gahn and Lexi Patterson did the heavy lifting at the plate as the duo drove in all nine runs.

Isabelle Patterson got the win as she tossed all seven and gave up six runs, on seven hits and one walk while striking out 10.

Sports
