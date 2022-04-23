Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulk, Hand, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. .Runoff from recent heavy rainfall will contribute to rises on the Buffalo River. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding on road cut at old meander scar east of gage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 13.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

