Faulk County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulk, Hand, Spink by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 21:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fisher, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fisher; Jones FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL FISHER AND NORTHWESTERN JONES COUNTIES At 419 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Although storms have weakened across the warned area, an additional one quarter to one half inch of rainfall is possible. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hamlin, Roby, Mccaulley and Tuxedo. This includes the following Low Water Crossings US 180 crossing 7 miles west of Roby and crossings along County Road 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
FISHER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. .Runoff from recent heavy rainfall will contribute to rises on the Buffalo River. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding on road cut at old meander scar east of gage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 13.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Faulk, Hamlin, Hand, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Faulk; Hamlin; Hand; Spink WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Spink, Clark, Faulk, Deuel, Hamlin, Hand and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL DEVELOP ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH CAROLINA LOWCOUNTRY THIS MORNING Areas of fog with patchy dense fog will develop across portions of southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry this morning The fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways. The fog is expected to dissipate during the first hour or two of daylight this morning.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:41:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flooding which can be a very dangerous situation. You should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should a warning be issued. Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening to a crest of 15.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Inland Glynn, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Brantley; Inland Glynn; Pierce; Wayne AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog are developing early this morning across portions of inland southeast Georgia. Some locations experience locally dense fog at times, with visibilities around one half mile or less, especially for locations north of Waycross and Blackshear. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne Fog resulting in reduced visibilities this morning across the southern coastal plain of NC Areas of fog, dense in some locations, has developed this morning, especially in the Coastal Plain and Sandhills regions. The fog will reduce visibilities to below one half mile or less at times. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Visibilities will start to improve between 8 and 9 am.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Walsh County, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs, Western Walsh and Pembina Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, McPherson, Campbell, Brown, Sully, Spink, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER PORTIONS OF THE AREA THIS MORNING Areas of fog with patchy dense fog will continue across inland portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina through 8-9 am this morning. The fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rapid City WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

