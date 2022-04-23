A Michigan lawmaker sent a misleading text confirming 'your child's gender reassignment surgery' to solicit donations

Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett Sen. Tom Barrett

State Sen. Tom Barrett used a fake text for "gender reassignment surgery" to ask for funds, the Michigan Advance reported .

It linked to a donation site accusing Biden of "forcing 5-year-olds to learn about gender reassignment surgeries."

The site also said Democrats are "HELLBENT" on "removing God from the center of our nation."

Michigan state senator and GOP congressional candidate Tom Barrett used a fake text campaign for "your child's gender reassignment surgery" as a bid to get supporters to donate to his campaign, the Michigan Advance reported .

The text, stylized like a confirmation typically sent by doctor's offices for appointments, linked to a fundraising site.

"If you have any issues with this operation, please view the objectives of Biden's National Transgender Strategy here," the text read.

Screenshots obtained by the Michigan Advance showed a previous iteration of the text that prompted users to sign a petition that read: "If you would like to CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies, please sign your name NOW."

The fundraising site linked to in the text said Biden is "forcing 5-year-olds to learn about gender reassignment surgeries, gender identities, and other radical ideas."

It continues by calling such topics a "sick and twisted ideology."

"Democrats are HELLBENT on destroying our faith, removing God from the center of our nation, and pushing transgender ideology on young children," a plea for donations reads.

The site also shows a now-closed petition to remove "graphic transgender content" from school curricula.

The focus on transgender issues falls in line with a pattern of GOP members across the county targeting LGBTQ people, including an Alabama bill that criminalizes doctors providing gender-affirming healthcare to children and Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Barrett is running for the Republican nomination in Michigan's 7th congressional district against Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Barrett and Slotkin did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.