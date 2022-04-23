Multi-vehicle crash at 72nd and Dodge had streets closed in Omaha

(Des Moines, IA) – A couple from Waukee has been arrested and charged with child endangerment in Des Moines. KCCI/TV reports that Jake Stratton and Brittney Ballinger were found unconscious inside a car by Des Moines police on Easter morning, and that Ballinger was slumped over her three-month-old baby and at risk of suffocating the child. According to court documents, a bag of fentanyl was found next to the child, and police say Stratton admitted to using the drug, along with Xanax, before driving. Police also believe the car hit something before coming to a halt.

