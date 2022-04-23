Mount St. Charles tops Cumberland in boys lacrosse
WOONSOCKET (WPRI) – Mount St. Charles handed Cumberland its first loss of the season in Division II boys lacrosse 15-11 Friday afternoon. The Mounties are undefeated.
WOONSOCKET (WPRI) – Mount St. Charles handed Cumberland its first loss of the season in Division II boys lacrosse 15-11 Friday afternoon. The Mounties are undefeated.
WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.https://wpri.com
Comments / 1