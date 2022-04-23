ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount St. Charles tops Cumberland in boys lacrosse

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago
WOONSOCKET (WPRI) – Mount St. Charles handed Cumberland its first loss of the season in Division II boys lacrosse 15-11 Friday afternoon. The Mounties are undefeated.

