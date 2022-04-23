Allison Park man returns home after volunteering at Poland-Ukraine border

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An Allison Park man just returned home after volunteering at the Poland-Ukraine border, telling Channel 11 what he saw was unlike anything he has ever witnessed.

“I wasn’t ready for what I saw,” said Brian Kennedy, Vice President of Operations at the Pittsburgh Technology Council.

Kennedy described the registration centers for Ukrainian refugees as a massive warehouse of humanity.

“It was one of the saddest things that I have ever seen. I can’t begin to describe what it’s like to see a couple thousands of people sleeping on bed that aren’t even separated by a single inch,” said Kennedy.

In an effort to provide aid to those displaced by war, Kennedy partnered with Pittsburgh Non-profit, the Brother’s Bother Foundation, where they supported One Humanity Institute to renovate apartments directly across from Auschwitz.

“We are talking about moving families, 8 or 9 person families into these apartments, so we expect there will be about 40 people moving in,” said Kennedy.

During his time at the boarder, Kennedy also passed out teddy bears to children coming into Poland.

“It was amazing to take a teddy bear and hand them out to children as they were crossing the boarder and to see people who were sad and instantly light up,” said Kennedy. “One of the children practically tackled one of our volunteers to say ‘thank you so much.’”

For more information about the Brother’s Brother Foundation and their Ukraine relief response, please visit their website.

Currently, One Humanity Institute is looking for donations, including beds and sheets. To help, visit their GoFundMe here.

