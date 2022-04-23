ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allison Park, PA

Allison Park man returns home after volunteering at Poland-Ukraine border

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0ZZb_0fHlPBYe00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An Allison Park man just returned home after volunteering at the Poland-Ukraine border, telling Channel 11 what he saw was unlike anything he has ever witnessed.

“I wasn’t ready for what I saw,” said Brian Kennedy, Vice President of Operations at the Pittsburgh Technology Council.

Kennedy described the registration centers for Ukrainian refugees as a massive warehouse of humanity.

“It was one of the saddest things that I have ever seen. I can’t begin to describe what it’s like to see a couple thousands of people sleeping on bed that aren’t even separated by a single inch,” said Kennedy.

In an effort to provide aid to those displaced by war, Kennedy partnered with Pittsburgh Non-profit, the Brother’s Bother Foundation, where they supported One Humanity Institute to renovate apartments directly across from Auschwitz.

“We are talking about moving families, 8 or 9 person families into these apartments, so we expect there will be about 40 people moving in,” said Kennedy.

During his time at the boarder, Kennedy also passed out teddy bears to children coming into Poland.

“It was amazing to take a teddy bear and hand them out to children as they were crossing the boarder and to see people who were sad and instantly light up,” said Kennedy. “One of the children practically tackled one of our volunteers to say ‘thank you so much.’”

For more information about the Brother’s Brother Foundation and their Ukraine relief response, please visit their website.

Currently, One Humanity Institute is looking for donations, including beds and sheets. To help, visit their GoFundMe here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

sewing needles
23h ago

I can’t even imagine what he saw and witnessed while he was there. But I’d really like to thank him for doing what he did.

Reply
4
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Finding who owns and rents Airbnbs can be tangled web

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In the wake of the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, there are calls for more transparency and controls over short-term rentals properties in the city.In the aftermath of the mayhem last weekend, investigators wanted to find out who owns the property and who rented it. But a KDKA investigation revealed those answers are not easily found.Through property tax records, KDKA found that the building is owned by Greg Barr, who had no comment. But Barr did not lease the space that night. Rather, KDKA found that was done by a third-party management company called K and C Ventures,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Allison Park, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS News

Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Barry Morphew in wife Suzanne's disappearance

In a high-profile case that has already seen numerous and sometimes odd twists and turns over the past two years, including most recently, crucial judicial sanctions, a judge agreed to dismiss all charges against Barry Morphew, without prejudice, just nine days before he was to stand trial for the first-degree murder of his wife and mother of their two daughters, Suzanne Morphew.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ukraine#Channel 11#Operations#Ukrainian#Pittsburgh Non Profit#One Humanity Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS News

Wilkinsburg community shaken after 2 killed in shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified 21-year-old Paris Glover as one of the victims found shot to death inside of a home in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday. Neighbors told KDKA on Wednesday that they are scared, and people who knew the victims said they are...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Antisemitism is escalating in Squirrel Hill after threats and fliers from hate group

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating multiple acts of hate against the Jewish community in Squirrel Hill.  According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, antisemitism is on the rise again, not only in Pittsburgh but across the country. These latest acts of hate come while Jews worldwide celebrate Passover.  Pittsburgh police arrested 31-year-old Christian Williams. He is accused of harassing and threatening a Jewish couple near Phillips and Murray avenues on Sunday. He allegedly threatened to shoot them and then yelled, "I'm gonna kill all Jews." The couple alerted police immediately. "We were able to get a very good...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
103K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy