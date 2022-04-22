ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rights of Nature Says Nature Has Basic Rights to Exist

An increasing number of countries are recognizing "Rights of Nature", a legal movement that says ecosystems and species have basic rights to exist and flourish. Grant Wilson, executive director at Earth Law Center joins Cheddar News to explain what the movement is aiming to achieve.

Grant Wilson
