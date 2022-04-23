ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Leominster police officer needs surgery after being struck by vehicle in crash

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts police officer was hit by a vehicle while assisting a tow truck helping to clean up a previous crash, Leominster police said. The Leominster police officer, identified as...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Dudley

DUDLEY, Mass. — One man died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Dudley Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 131 at approximately 3:25 p.m., according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar. Wojnar said a white 2010 Mercury sedan, driven by a...
DUDLEY, MA
CBS Boston

3 Hospitalized, Driver Charged After Slamming Into Massachusetts State Police Cruiser

NORWOOD (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized and a driver is facing charges after his car slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, troopers were on Interstate 95 North near Exit 23 helping with a car fire when a driver slammed his 2014 Mercedes E35 into an unoccupied cruiser. No troopers were hurt. Driver Edson Depina, 31, of Randolph appeared before a judge on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him including OUI alcohol, operating to endanger, failure to comply with the move over law, speeding, and open container. Edson Depina in court on Monday (WBZ-TV) Depina and two others had to be taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
RANDOLPH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leominster, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Leominster, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Massachusetts

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts. The Marlborough Police Department in Middlesex County said in a report on Monday, April 18, that Lillian Campbell traveled out of state with 20-year-old Harrison Ryan. Police said they might have been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
People

3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
The Independent

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy