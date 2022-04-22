Prep Baseball: Bear bats come to life; Whiteford coach pads win total

Runs have been difficult to come by for Jefferson’s baseball team.

When the Bears left the bases loaded in the opening inning against St. Mary Catholic Central Friday, first-year coach Tyler Bondy thought the nightmare would continue.

He was happy to be proven wrong.

Jefferson used a seven-run fifth inning to pull away for a 12-2 win Friday.

“We’ve been struggling,” Bondy said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work in practice. It was nice to see it finally come to fruition. It’s certainly a good sign. It was contagious.”

Shane Johnson, Landon Moore, Jaxin Betts, Drew Huffman and Gavin Gelso drove in runs in the big inning.

Lukus Ledingham had a big game, going 3-for-4 and earning the pitching win.

“Lukas Ledingham threw a complete gem,” Bondy said.

Johnson added two hits and Gelso (shortstop) and Huffman (centerfield) made diving catches for the Bears, who improved to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the Huron League.

“It’s great to finally get that first conference win for the kids,” Bondy said.

Jaden Paquette and Andrew Pope had two hits each for SMCC.

Whiteford 2-11, Pittsford 1-1

PITTSFORD – Whited coach Terry Pant, who reached 200 career wins earlier this week, pushed his victory total to 202.

He was trying to keep the milestone a secret but word got out.

“I wasn’t telling anybody, but it was nice,” Pant said.

Cole Crouch was strong on the mound in the opener, giving up just two hits and striking out 14. Logan Tammerine came on to get the final out.

Luke Rasor collected three hits in the second game for the 7-1 Bobcats. Cole Giesige, Cooper Ruehle and Tammerine, who earned the pitching win, added two apiece.

Ida 15-3, Britton Deerfield 7-7

BRITTON – Ida racked up 20 hits but only managed a split.

Noah Adkins went 3-for-5 in the first game and Tyler Robertson, Carter Diedrich and Gavin Borton added two hits each. Robertson had three RBI.

Ida got hits from eight different hitters in the second game but hurt itself with three errors.

Grosse Ile 3, Milan 0

MILAN – Grosse Ile’s Matt Madrigal tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts to hand Milan its first Huron League loss of the season.

Connor Dessellier took a tough loss. He also gave up just two hits and struck out nine.

Milan fell to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the league.

Riverview 5, Flat Rock 1

RIVERVIEW – An RBI double by Joey Godfrey and strong pitching by Micheal Giroux were not enough to prevent Flat Rock from falling to 0-9.

We struggled hit with runners in scoring position,” Rams’ coach Jim Lancaster said.

Dexter 5, Bedford 2

DEXTER – Tommy Huss went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, but Bedford managed just three other hits and fell to 4-5.

Washtenaw Christian 4-5, Summerfield 0-3

PETERSBURG – Summerfield put up a good fight against an 5-0 opponent.

Keegan Sieler had the only hit for the 0-6-1 Bulldogs in the first game. Bryce Kalb had two hits, including a double in the nightcap.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Prep Baseball: Bear bats come to life; Whiteford coach pads win total